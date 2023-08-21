Cuban Little League World Series Coach Leaves Team, Does Not Explain Why

A coach for the Cuban Little League Baseball team left the Little League World Series grounds late on Saturday evening, and did not appear at the team's Sunday game.

The Little League organization has confirmed to The Messenger that Jose Perez left International Grove, a complex where all the teams' players, managers, and coaches stay during the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Apparently, Perez never returned.

One of three coaches for the team from Bayamo, Perez left just hours before Cuba would be eliminated from the competition, suffering a 3-2 loss to Panama. Only the day before, the Cuban players had drubbed the Australian team with a score of 11-1.

This was a historic year for the Little League Baseball World Series, as it was the first to feature a team from Cuba.

The organization announced hours before Perez left the compex that they had extended their deal with the Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation through to 2025.

The Little League statement noted officials had communicated with all appropriate authorities.

The organization has not commented on whether Perez defected, a popular theory gaining traction on social media.

The Messenger has reached out to the Williamsport Police Department to see if there have been any reports of missing persons or if there is an official search for Perez, but the police department has not yet returned call for comment.

The U.S. State Department deferred questions about Perez to the Department of Homeland Security. At press time, Homeland Security had not replied to The Messenger's requests for comment.

In a statement to The Messenger on Monday, Little League said that the Bayamo Little League team "continues to have the best support and experience while in Williamsport." The league confirmed that the team is currently still in Pennsylvania.