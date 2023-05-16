CTE Researchers Say US Soccer Officials Aren’t Doing Enough After More Players Get Diagnosed With Brain Damage

Four former North American Soccer League players have been diagnosed with stage 4 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), according to a Tuesday release from the Concussion Legacy Foundation. The announcement comes one day before soccer officials are to gather for a Head Injury Summit in Chicago this week.
The two-day event will feature “presentations and panel discussions led by medical professionals, stakeholders and researchers,” but some CTE researchers told the Associated Press the event is not addressing brain injuries enough.
“I’m sorry. I’m very, have a jaded point of view about these summits,” Dr. Anne McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center, told the Associated Press. “I think they’re largely a PR stunt production to make people think that they’re taking the injury and the condition seriously. But they’re so shallow in the representation ... that the outcome is a foregone conclusion.”
McKee told the Associated Press the events usually invite people who “minimize the long-term effects” of CTE. CTE is a degenerative brain disease that impacts people who have suffered repeated head injuries or concussions, commonly seen in athletes and veterans.
The four former North American Soccer League players whose families announced their diagnosis today are the first from that league to be diagnosed, according to the release. The families of Jimmy Conway, Jim Fryatt, Jimmy Gabriel and Franny Pantuosco shared the diagnoses to “raise awareness for the risks of heading in soccer in hopes that US Soccer and the North American soccer community will implement new safety protocols to prevent future CTE cases.”
“I am frustrated that American soccer organizations have, so far, refused to acknowledge that repeated heading in soccer can cause CTE,” Concussion Legacy Foundation CEO Dr. Chris Nowinski said in the release. “CTE is entirely preventable, and every day they don’t confront it, we give soccer players new cases of CTE.”
