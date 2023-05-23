Crypto Giant Binance Commingled Customer Funds and Revenue: Report

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, commingled customer funds and revenue in 2020 and 2021 -- a violation of U.S. financial regulations, according to a Reuters report published Tuesday.

One of three sources with knowledge of the matter who spoke with Reuters said the mixing of the accounts happened nearly every day in accounts Binance held at Silvergate Bank, a U.S. lender, and the cash involved totaled in the billions.

However, Reuters was unable to independently verify the sum or the frequency of the commingling.

Still, a bank record reviewed by the outlet reportedly showed on Feb. 10, 2021, the cryptocurrency exchange mixed $15 million from an account where customer money was deposited with $20 million kept inside a corporate account.

Reuters wrote though, that it did not find evidence that client monies were taken or lost.

In a statement to the news service, Binance spokesperson Brad Jaffe denied the exchange rolled accounts together.

“These accounts were not used to accept user deposits; they were used to facilitate user purchases” of cryptocurrency, Jaffe said.

"There was no commingling at any time because these are 100% corporate funds.”

Jaffe said when Binance users sent money, the cash was not a deposit but rather a purchase of the crypto-token, BUSD.

The process was "exactly the same thing as buying a product from Amazon," Jaffe said.

Yet, according to three former U.S. regulators, Binance had told customers the transactions were deposits, Reuters reported.

In late 2020 and through 2021, the Binance website said dollar transfers were "deposits" to be "credited" to customers' trading accounts as BUSD, and that users would be able to "withdraw" deposits as dollars, the outlet reported.

This language created expectations that customer funds would be safeguarded just the same as cash would, the ex-regulators told Reuters.

“These representations have to be crystal clear at all times,” said John Reed Stark, a former chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Internet Enforcement.

Stark also told Reuters Binance users shouldn't “need a forensic accountant to find where their money is."

Binance did not provide Reuters evidence it told its users dollar deposits were considered "purchases," according to the report.

The exchange said "the term 'deposit' is a communication term, it's not an indication of the technical treatment of the funds."

Silvergate Bank, which collapsed in March, did not provide comment to Reuters.

Earlier this month, SEC chair Gary Gensler said many cryptocurrency exchanges are not complying with laws that require registered broker-dealers to keep client cash separate from corporate accounts, according to Reuters.

“Their business models tend to be built on taking customer funds, commingling it,” Gensler said.

This year, the SEC has started to come down on cryptocurrency firms, although Binance has so far not been targeted, Reuters reported.

In a complaint filed against Binance in March though, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleged the exchange allowed U.S.-based customers to trade between 2019 and 2023 despite its claims it barred American access, according to the outlet.

Binance responded saying it blocks U.S. users.