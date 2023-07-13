Crypto Exchange Celsius Hit With $4.7 Billion Judgment, Former CEO Arrested
Co-founder Alex Mashinsky faces decades in prison if convicted
Federal regulators reached a $4.7 billion judgment with bankrupt crypto exchange Celsius, as law enforcement officials arrested its former CEO Alex Mashinsky, according to court documents unsealed on Thursday.
Mashinsky has been charged with securities, commodities, and wire fraud, in addition to other charges. He and his co-defendant, Roni Cohen-Pavon, Celsius' former chief revenue officer, face decades in prison if convicted. Mashinsky pleaded not guilty in court in Manhattan Thursday.
“Celsius touted a new business model but engaged in an old-fashioned swindle,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Today’s action banning Celsius from handling people’s money and holding its executives accountable should make clear that emerging technologies are not above the law.”
The FTC said the judgement would be suspended to allow Celsius to return its remaining assets to consumers in bankruptcy proceedings.
Attempts to reach Mashinsky and Cohen-Pavon were unsuccessful.
Former executives, including Mashinsky and other co-founders, Shlomi Daniel Leon and Hanoch “Nuke” Goldstein, have not agreed to a settlement and the FTC’s case against them will proceed in federal court.
Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July 2022. The New Jersey-based company marketed cryptocurrency products and services to consumers, including interest-bearing accounts, personal loans secured by their cryptocurrency deposits, and a cryptocurrency exchange.
Federal authorities allege that that the company and its top executives falsely promised customers that they could withdraw their deposits at any time, and that the deposits were insured. It also touted a program with 18% annual returns on crypto currency assets.
In June 2022, the company halted customer withdrawals, and at the time it held $4.7 billion in customer assets, according to the federal indictment.
The indictment further alleges Mashinsky sold $42 million in company stock, and Cohen sold $3.6 million in stock. In June 2022, as they misrepresented the financial condition of the company.
Mashinsky repeatedly reassured the public that regulators were on board with his company, according to the indictment. "The regulators looked into us and said these guys know what they are doing," he said in a December 2022 interview.
"The message we send today is quite simple: if you rip off ordinary investors to line your own pockets, we will hold you accountable," said Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. "Whether it’s old-school fraud or some new-school crypto scheme, it doesn’t matter one bit. It’s all fraud to us."
In January, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Mashinsky alleging that he defrauded thousands of investors by lying about the extent of his company's losses.
