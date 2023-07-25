Crumbling Brick Wall Hits the Market in D.C., Asking $50K: ‘The Opportunities are Limitless’

Investors clamoring for real estate in Washington D.C.'s historic Georgetown district are in luck: They can now purchase a brick wall in the heart of the neighborhood for a cool $50,000.



The listing first appeared on Redfin on July 12, offering 22 square feet of prime real estate near the quaint Oak Hill Cemetery and Montrose Park. "The opportunities are limitless," the listing reads.



But the property would require some upkeep, Robert Morris, the real estate agent selling the property, admitted to the Washington Post: "It's, like, crumbling."

Courtesy Keller Williams Capital Properties/Redfin Keller Williams Capital Properties/Redfin

The current owner, Allan Berger, told Washington's WUSA9 that he'd inherited the slice of property from his dad, who bought the wall because he "had a sense of humor" and wanted to say he owned a portion of Georgetown.



The wall has racked up some $1,600 in fines, the Post reported. Adjacent homeowner, Daniela Walls, claimed the decrepit stack of bricks is interfering with the integrity of her property and even caused flooding — a claim that Berger has denied.



Walls even offered to pay $600 for the wall, presumably so she could repair it herself. “That’s when I came up with $50,000, without any research, without any great thought,” Berger told the Post. “For better or for worse.”

One buyer expressed interest and said they wanted to schedule a tour. “I’m not sure you’re aware of this, but it’s a wall," Morris said he replied. "You can walk right up to it. That is your showing."



The wall was originally purchased for $2.14 in the 1960s before being sold to Berger's father.



WUSA9 estimated that the wall is about one foot wide. It's unclear how a new owner could use the space, besides perhaps covering it in advertisements or murals, which would need to be approved by the Old Georgetown Board.

The location has garnered quite a bit of attention on social media.

The listing had been online for only a few days before it blew up on social media. “Not me looking at this thinking ayyyy that’s cheap,” one user commented on Instagram.

Another wrote: “This seems like a cruel concocted boomer prank to excite us poor millennials into thinking we can *actually* afford something and then crush our dreams with ‘endless possibilities.’”

Berger said he kept the wall to remind him of his dad's sense of humor.“You can go there,” he said, “take a girl out on a date, go walk around and say, ‘See, I own that.’”

The buyer would need to make $284 a month off the wall to break even, according to Redfin's estimates.