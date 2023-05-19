Holland America Stomach Bug Outbreak Latest in String as Cruisers Return

Holland America’s Nieuw Amsterdam is the latest ship to report an outbreak of a gastrointestinal outbreak this year.

It set sail on May 6, 2023, with 1,970 passengers and 816 crew members.

The ship reported an outbreak that affected 213 passengers and 35 crew members, or around 11 percent of passengers and 4 percent of crew. The sailing was expected to continue until Sunday.

The CDC reported that the predominant symptoms victims were experiencing were vomiting and diarrhea. The cause of the outbreak remained unknown.

Holland America said it increased cleaning on the ship and was sending stool samples to the CDC lab for pathogenic identification.

The cruise line is one of six major cruise lines that have returned to self-serve buffets, The Points Guy reported. Cruise lines had stopped them when they restarted cruises after the COVID pandemic pause.

CDC statistics show there have been 11 outbreaks on five different cruise lines this year.

The largest outbreak so far in 2023 was abroad Princess Cruises’ Ruby Princess in late February and early March. It reported 284 passengers and 34 crew members suffered from norovirus.

The Cruise Lines International Association said that norovirus and other gastrointestinal diseases are rare on cruise ships.

It said that in the U.S., the risk of getting norovirus is about 1 in 15. It claims a cruise passenger has about a 1 in 5,500 risk of getting laboratory-confirmed norovirus during a shipboard outbreak.