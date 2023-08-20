Cruise Ships Scramble to Dodge Tropical Storm Hilary

Several cruise lines quickly adjusted their itineraries as Tropical Storm Hilary sped toward California.

The storm made landfall Sunday on the Baja California peninsula, and theme parks, beaches, museums, public libraries and public pools throughout Southern California shut down ahead of the storm.

Streets were already flooding and landslides triggered in the rain ahead of the storm.

Cruise ships are affected as well, as companies scramble for ways to dodge Hilary's impact.

The Carnival Panorama is docking at Cabo San Lucas on Tuesday instead of Puerto Vallarta, Newsweek reported. The ship will then head for Puerto Vallarta on Wednesday, and the planned stop at Mazatlan has been canceled.

A Carnival spokesperson told Newsweek that the company's Fleet Operations Center in Miami is "actively monitoring" Hilary's potential impact on the itineraries for the Carnival Panorama and Carnival Radiance.

Carnival Panorama and other cruise ships adjusted their itineraries as Tropical Storm Hilary approached. ALFREDO ESTRELLA / Contributor (Getty Images)

"As the safety of our guests and crew is our priority, we are continuing to monitor the storm and factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and the local port authorities to provide timely updates to our guests as more information becomes available," the spokesperson added.

Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas is stopping at Ensenada, Mexico, earlier than planned to avoid the storm's path.

Princess Cruises' Emerald Princess will be making a service call to Ensenada before heading back to Los Angeles earlier than planned.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

"We’re mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm,” he said in a statement.

The last time a tropical storm made landfall in California was in 1939. The storm brought widespread flooding and wind gusts of up to 50 mph.