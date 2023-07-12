Cruise Ship Passengers Left Traumatized After Being Forced to Witness Notorious Dolphin-Slaughtering Event
The cruise line said they had been working with the local government to encourage ending the practice
Passengers on the cruise ship Ambition experienced a shock when they witnessed 78 pilot whales (a species of large dolphin) being slaughtered, as part of an ancient tradition off the Faroe Islands.
The ship’s operator, Ambassador Cruise Line, apologized for the incident on Twitter on Monday.
The ship arrived at Tórshavn, the Faroe Islands’ capital city, during a tradition called Grindadráp or “the grind.”
During the event, a group of hunters slaughters whales and dolphins en masse, using knives and lances. After the slaughter, the meat is distributed to participating hunters, according to the Faroese government.
The government emphasizes that the pilot whales, which are a type of dolphin, are not endangered and that the tradition is meant to serve as a form of solidarity for the people involved.
“The aim is to distribute shares as equitably as possible and for free,” a government website claims.
Ambassador Cruise Line condemned the hunt and said that they objected to what they described as an “outdated practice.”
The cruise line also apologized to passengers, stating that they expected that witnessing the slaughter would be “distressing” to most people on board.
The Faroe Islands are a Danish territory, around 250 miles north of Scotland. The indigenous Faroese people have a semi-autonomous government, which is the only body that could regulate the Grindadráp, according to Insider.
Ambassador Cruise Line said they had been working with the local government to encourage ending the practice.
“We are extremely disappointed that this has happened after weeks of trying to open constructive dialogue with the Faroese government and Visit Faroes on these issues,” CEO Christian Verhounig said in a tweet.
