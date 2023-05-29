Cruise Passengers Aboard Ship Off Coast of South Carolina Tossed Around in High Seas

Passengers who were aboard the Carnival Sunshine are complaining after they say their vacations were ruined by rough seas and an allegedly inattentive crew.

WCIV was provided with footage that passengers filmed aboard the Sunshine following the storm off the Charleston, South Carolina, coast.

Water flooded parts of the ship this weekend, causing water damage to personal property. Passengers also dealt with broken glass in their rooms.

During the violent storm, passengers claim the crew went silent for at least 12 hours.

A couple on the ship also claimed they were quarantined during the cruise after one of them developed a fever.

A spokesman for the cruise line issued a statement to WCIV.

"Carnival Sunshine's return to Charleston was impacted by the weather and rough seas on Saturday," the spokesman told the station.

"Guests on board the ship were safe," he added. "Our medical staff helped a small number of guests and crew members who needed minor assistance. The weather's prolonged impact on the Charleston area delayed the ship's arrival on Sunday and as a result, the next voyage's embarkation was also delayed. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all our guests."