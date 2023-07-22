Crowds Flock to Beach as Bales of Cocaine Wash Ashore - The Messenger
Crowds Flock to Beach as Bales of Cocaine Wash Ashore

Two bales of the drug worth more than $4 million has sparked the search for more cocaine

Mark Moore
Bands of youths carrying torches have been scouring the west coast of Ireland for cocaine after two bales of the white powder worth more than $4 million washed up on beaches, according to a report.

A farmer near Donegal said he encountered a group on his property outside Dunfanaghy on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the Irish Sun reported.

The youths told the farmer they were helping with the search for the cocaine.

The Irish coastline
The Irish coastline.Getty Images
Another group was spotted near the coastline at Bloody Foreland. 

Two bales of cocaine, weighing about 132 pounds, washed up on the beaches in Dunfanaghy and Fanad on Wednesday morning.

The Irish police issued warnings to residents that if they come across any drug packages to report them - but not to "interfere" with them. 

