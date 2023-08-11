Crocodiles Found Lurking in Crack in Sidewalk

A bask of crocodiles was discovered beneath a cracked sidewalk in an Indian neighborhood — and of course, there's fascinating footage of the entire ordeal online.

The video — posted to Instagram — has been viewed more than 100,000 times. It was unclear exactly where in India it was filmed.

Prior to the crocs breaking through the sidewalk, residents in that neighborhood reported hearing a strange noise coming from the ominous crack.

Upon closer inspection, some of the neighborhood men realized there were large reptiles beneath the surface.

The video chronicles the three crocodiles breaking through the cement, freeing themselves. It was unclear how they got under the sidewalk in the first place.

Bystanders gathered around to watch the commotion. One man used a forked tool to pin the first croc to the ground. A second man enters with a catch pole, trying to hook the reptile's jaws shut. That second man fails, as the croc goes into a death roll.

Amazingly, the folks filming the footage laugh hysterically as one of the crocodiles starts running towards them.

The Messenger was unable to determine what became of the crocs.