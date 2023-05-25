Critics Stumped by Odd Elon Musk Scenes in DeSantis Campaign Video

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his presidential campaign Wednesday via a Twitter Spaces event with the help of owner Elon Musk that was quickly mocked for its series of technical glitches.

Now, a video compilation released by the candidate's "war room" account on Twitter has generated mass confusion with its strange, stray images of Elon Musk.

In the video, DeSantis’s speech from his campaign launch is played over a compilation of clips featuring him – and Musk.

DeSantis can be heard saying: “We know our country is going in the wrong direction” — over a shot of Musk standing in the street.

Audio of DeSantis saying, “Our southern borders collapsed” plays while viewers see a grinning Musk using a flamethrower.

For most of the three-and-a-half minute video, clips and photos of the Florida governor alternate with clips and photos of Musk.

The decision to feature the Twitter CEO so heavily in the video provoked confusion on both sides of the aisle.

“Why is there so much footage of Elon Musk in this video?” tweeted Dan Pfieffer, host of the liberal “Pod Save America” podcast.

“I'm sorry, I'm confused. What is going on here?” asked Sohrab Ahmari, a contributing editor at the American Conservative magazine. “Is Elon the running mate?”

The video generated thousands of replies after it was posted – and very few were positive.

“I was so confused by this I thought maybe it was from a troll account that got verified,” said columnist JP Brammer. “Why is half the footage of Elon?”

The DeSantis campaign could not immediately be reached for comment about the video and reactions.