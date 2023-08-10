Critical Amazon Rainforest Summit Fails to Strike Deforestation Deal

A critical summit of countries that are home to the Amazon failed to result in an agreement to end deforestation in the biome by the end of this decade, with divisions over oil extraction in the region stymying efforts.
The two-day meeting of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization in the Brazilian city of Belem instead resulted in a more general agreement to conserve the rainforest. The final declaration, signed by Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela, also called on developed countries to do more to help protect the key environmental resource.
Ahead of the meeting, environmentalists had hoped that the eight nations which are home to different sections of the forest would make a firmer commitment to end deforestation by 2030.
“The forest unites us. It is time to look at the heart of our continent and consolidate, once and for all, our Amazon identity,” Brazil’s recently installed President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, or Lula as he is better known, said at the close of the summit Wednesday.
“The Amazon is our passport to a new relationship with the world, a more symmetric relationship, in which our resources are not exploited to benefit few, but rather valued and put in the service of everyone.”
The main divisions, and the reason a firm goal on deforestation could not be agreed, were over the questions regarding the future of extractive activities such as oil drilling and mining.
“A jungle that extracts oil – is it possible to maintain a political line at that level? Bet on death and destroying life?” Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, who has backed calls to end the search for fossil fuels in the forest, said at the meeting, according to The Guardian newspaper.
Protecting the Amazon is critical both for the region and the world; the forest, which is spread over an area of 550 million hectares, is, among other things, a key carbon sink, absorbing one-fourth of the carbon dioxide soaked up by all the land on earth.
This feature makes it a central weapon against climate change. But it is an increasingly blunted weapon, with rampant deforestation leading to a drop of around 30% in the amount of carbon the Amazon soaks up today compared to the 1990s.
This trend accelerated under Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, on whose watch deforestation in the Brazilian section of the Amazon — the country is home to the largest swath of the forest — touched record levels.
Lula, who convened the Belem summit, bringing the Amazon basin countries together for the first time in nearly 15 years, has pledged to reverse that trend.
Yet he continues to walk something of a tightrope when it comes to Brazil’s own policies: since he took power at the start of this year, deforestation in the Brazilian section of the forest has plummeted, yet Brazil was also among the oil producing countries who were reported to have stood in the way of an agreement to end deforestation by 2030.
Following the close of the summit, his environment minister, Marina Silva, played down that fact, telling the Brazilian public broadcaster EBC that the meeting still represented progress.
“Even though there wasn’t (a firm goal) in the joint declaration because our countries weren’t able to reach a consensus …. Brazil has already made this commitment and we will continue pursuing it,” Silva said. “No one can impose their will on anyone.”
