Criminologists Who Profiled Gilgo Beach Serial Killer in 2011 Say Rex Heuermann Fits Description

A dozen years ago, criminologists compiled a profile for the New York Times of the suspect responsible for the deaths of four women found buried near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach.

The women were likely killed by a white man in his mid-20s to mid-40s, they told The Times.

He was probably married or has a girlfriend; well educated and well spoken; is financially secure, has a job and owns an expensive car or truck, according to the outlet, And lives, or used to live, near where the police would eventually find the remains of 11 people.

Rex Heuermann is led out of court after being arraigned on six murder charges on July 14, 2023 Greg Cergol/Twitter

The experts’ predictions were just about right on.

Rex Heuermann, 59, was arrested and charged this week with the killing of three women, whose bodies were discovered in 2010, and is the prime suspect in the killing of a fourth woman.

He is married, white and an architect working in Manhattan. He lives in Massapequa Park, which is about 17 miles from Gilgo Beach.

Police sources confirm that Rex Heuermann, 59, was long considered the primary suspect in the case. Bonjour Realty/YouTube

At the time of the killings, he owned a Chevrolet Avalanche truck, according to prosecutors, The Times reports.

“When I heard the news yesterday, I sort of had to smile to myself because it was pretty much what I had predicted,” Scott Bonn, a criminologist, author and serial-killer researcher who has spoken about the Gilgo Beach killings, told the New York Times.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty via his attorney Michael J. Brown at his arraignment in Suffolk County Superior Court in Riverhead.

Clearly, the profile the experts created in 2011 could fit the description of thousands of men on Long Island.

Suffolk County Government

“The thing about serial killers — at least the ones that are more prolific — is that they are often extraordinarily ordinary,” James Alan Fox, a professor at Northeastern University who has studied serial killers for more than 40 years, told The Times.

“You can’t use a profile to find the killer,” Fox told the publication, noting that there are cases with incorrect profiles.

When Bonn spoke to the New York Times in 2011, he predicted the killer would be “someone who can walk into a room and seem like your average Joe.”

“He has to be persuasive enough and rational enough that he is able to convince these women to meet him on these terms,” he told The Times.

“He has demonstrated social skills. He may even be charming.”

Bonn on Saturday told the publication that when he learned of Heuermann’s profession, he was “not surprised.”

“Who is more organized, who is more meticulous, than someone who studied engineering and architecture?” he told The Times.

The pizza box and crusts that led to the arrest of Rex Heuermann Suffolk County District Attorney's Office

Fox noted that to be a prolific serial killer, they are careful not to stand out and leave any evidence behind.

“They generally have jobs and families and they kill part time,” Fox told the publication. “It’s not their sole activity in life.”

In 2011, Fox told the Times that “a disorganized killer is easy to catch.”

“A disorganized killer will be much more impulsive and haphazard,” he told The Times. “A lot of them don’t get enough victims to be defined as a serial killer. It takes a certain degree of care and carefulness to assemble dozens.”

People who have worked with Heuermann told The Times he paid great attention to detail, a fastidiousness which some clients liked but others found a turnoff.

DNA from a pizza crust was used to finally crack the case, prosecutors alleged in court documents.