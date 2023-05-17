Criminal Gangs Are Recruiting U.S. Teens to Become Smugglers, Border Patrol Warns

Criminal gangs are using social media to recruit U.S. teenagers along the border to become smugglers, Border Patrol agents are warning.

Border Patrol agent Fidel Baca told KVIA that many of the teens are just starting to drive when they go to work for gangs picking up people or drugs.

Baca said many of the kids don't realize what they have gotten themselves into until it's too late.

Parents should also pay attention to warning sings, like if they're starting to see their kids wearing new clothes and the money to buy them is not coming from them.

Another warning sign is if their kids are carrying large amounts of cash.

The issue is of particular concern now, as an estimated 60,000 migrants wait across the border in Mexico. Experts say the are biding their time before crossing to see how the expiration of Title 42 on May 11 affects enforcement against asylum seekers and other migrants.