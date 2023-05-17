The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Criminal Gangs Are Recruiting U.S. Teens to Become Smugglers, Border Patrol Warns

    Many of the kids don't realize what they have gotten themselves into until it's too late, said one Border Patrol agent.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Criminal gangs are using social media to recruit U.S. teenagers along the border to become smugglers, Border Patrol agents are warning.

    Border Patrol agent Fidel Baca told KVIA that many of the teens are just starting to drive when they go to work for gangs picking up people or drugs.

    Baca said many of the kids don't realize what they have gotten themselves into until it's too late.

    Parents should also pay attention to warning sings, like if they're starting to see their kids wearing new clothes and the money to buy them is not coming from them.

    Another warning sign is if their kids are carrying large amounts of cash.

    The issue is of particular concern now, as an estimated 60,000 migrants wait across the border in Mexico. Experts say the are biding their time before crossing to see how the expiration of Title 42 on May 11 affects enforcement against asylum seekers and other migrants.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.