Criminal Charges Filed Against Rep. George Santos

The Justice Department has filed criminal charges against New York Rep. George Santos, according to CNN.
He is expected to be arrested as soon as tomorrow and appear in federal court.
This is a developing story and details into the charges are not yet known.
