Rail traffic was temporarily suspended in Crimea on Thursday after a freight train carrying grain derailed following an explosion in Simferopol.
According to the Russian social media network VK, the explosion was caused by "the intervention of unauthorized persons."
No one was killed in the explosion.
It appears the derailment poses no environmental threat.
At least five train carriages went off the tracks.
"Transportation of passengers will be organized according to a temporary scheme using buses," reads the VK report.
Crews are at the scene working to untangle the mess.
VK further claims "recovery trains have been sent" to the area.
