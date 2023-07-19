Crime Stoppers Refuses to Pay $10,000 to Couple Whose 911 Call Led to Capture of Child Kidnapper

A Texas couple whose 911 call led to the capture of an alleged child kidnapper says Crime Stoppers refuses to pay them their reward.

Leonard Lamar Neal, considered one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives, is accused of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and kidnapping, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Police said Neal allegedly abducted a 7-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy in Dallas in June 2023. The boy was released, but the girl was allegedly missing for 12 hours. The girl had also been allegedly sexually assaulted, KDFW-TV reports.

Neal had allegedly been on the run since.

According to the outlet, Briana and Kenyatta Jordan, parents of six children, were out to lunch when they spotted Neal on July 7. They called 911.

"That could have been our oldest two kids," Briana said.

While on the phone with dispatch, they followed a bus Neal was seen boarding.

The 911 call disconnected, but a Dallas police officer called them back, the outlet reports.

"Once we made the right on Polk, he said, 'That's y'all's minivan?’ I said yes," Kenyatta explained. "He said, ‘We are pulling up behind you. So y'all can get out of the way now.’"

The Jordan’s reached out to Crime Stoppers to claim the $10,000 reward for the arrest of Neal. But the couple was reportedly told they were ineligible because they called police first.

Had they made the initial call to Crime Stoppers, the Jordans said they fear Neal would still be at large.

"We dialed 911 instead of Crime Stoppers. We are not able to get the reward? Squint," the couple said. "It feels like we were misled.”

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told KDFW police do not have “input on the criteria that must be met for a Crime Stoppers reward.”

A Crime Stoppers board member said based on Texas law, rewards are only paid to people who call the tip line, per the outlet.

Crime Stoppers did not immediately return The Messenger's request for comment.



