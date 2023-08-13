Crime Novelist Says His Work Is Coming True After Sharing Footage of His $2.8M Home Being Robbed
Author Lee Goldberg captured shocking video of four masked burglars creeping around his property Thursday night
Life imitated art for one crime novelist when a group of burglars attempted to break into his house.
Lee Goldberg, whose literature often features home invaders, assassins, and detectives, is no stranger to crime. One of his books, Gated Prey, published in 2021, is about home invaders who break into the gated community of Calabasas, California.
The plot of that novel came to life at his own Calabasas home.
On Thursday night, Goldberg captured shocking video of four masked burglars creeping around his property. He told Eyewitness News that he noticed his motion sensors went off and originally thought they were triggered by wildlife.
- Tucker Carlson Launches His New Show on Twitter With a Sneer
- Tucker Carlson Says ‘Being Racist is Not a Crime’ in New Biography
- Treat Williams’ Daughter Says ‘I Keep Forgetting That He’s Not Coming Home’ 1 Month After His Death
- Tyrese Gibson Shares Video Footage of Alleged Racial Profiling Incident at Home Depot
- Pastor Who Locked Himself in Prayer Room Until Crime Gets Better Says His Release Is Up to God
That’s when he saw the four masked men, wearing matching hoodies and gloves crawling through his bushes. They were heading straight in the direction of his $2.8 million home.
"These guys don't look like just some guys off the street," he said. "Clearly, they have done this before. They're dressed for the jobs. They know not to leave fingerprints, they're covering their faces, they know how to climb up the hillside, they aren't concerned about cameras. I'm sure they have done this kind of thing before."
When he saw them wriggling around on camera, he called 911. That’s when the burglars suddenly took off and fled the scene.
Goldberg told local news outlet KTLA that he thinks the burglars saw him making the call.
“It’s very unsettling. It’s what I write about, this stuff, and I imagine it, but I don’t think it would happen to me,” he said.
Goldberg soon after learned that the burglars had already hit his neighbor’s home.
"My daughter described that footage as like a scene from 'The Walking Dead,' like zombies squirming into your house. She saw these guys crab-walking through the side of our hill, faceless and she knew they meant bad things for us," he told Eyewitness News.
"She was terrified."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Social Media Study Reveals Just 52 Doctors Spread COVID-19 Misinformation to Millions in USTech
- Former Death Row Inmate Who Was Wrongfully Convicted at 17 Wants Mercy for Others Sentenced to DieNews
- WATCH: Bear Runs Onto Football Field in the Middle of PracticeNews
- Man Goes Beserk and Allegedly Assaults Family in Dead of Night Because His Internet Stopped WorkingNews
- AI-Generated Stickers Roll Out for WhatsApp Android Beta TestersTech
- Pittsburgh-Area House Had Water Tank Problems Before Explosion, as All 5 Victims IdentifiedNews
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- Texas Lawsuit Demands Planned Parenthood Return Millions in Medicaid ReimbursementsNews
- Entire Police Department Quits Following Chief’s Resignation in Minnesota TownNews
- 10-Year-Old Boy Found in Trash at Illinois Home Likely Had Been There Since December; Mom ArrestedNews
- China Hides Youth Job Numbers as Unemployment SpikesNews
- Man Shot and Killed by Denver Police Was Holding Marker, Not a KnifeNews