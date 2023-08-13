Crime Novelist Says His Work Is Coming True After Sharing Footage of His $2.8M Home Being Robbed 

Life imitated art for one crime novelist when a group of burglars attempted to break into his house.

Lee Goldberg, whose literature often features home invaders, assassins, and detectives, is no stranger to crime. One of his books, Gated Prey, published in 2021, is about home invaders who break into the gated community of Calabasas, California.

The plot of that novel came to life at his own Calabasas home.

On Thursday night, Goldberg captured shocking video of four masked burglars creeping around his property. He told Eyewitness News that he noticed his motion sensors went off and originally thought they were triggered by wildlife.

That’s when he saw the four masked men, wearing matching hoodies and gloves crawling through his bushes. They were heading straight in the direction of his $2.8 million home.

Author Lee Goldberg captured shocking video of four masked burglars creeping around his property Thursday night. ABC 7 Eyewitness News

"These guys don't look like just some guys off the street," he said. "Clearly, they have done this before. They're dressed for the jobs. They know not to leave fingerprints, they're covering their faces, they know how to climb up the hillside, they aren't concerned about cameras. I'm sure they have done this kind of thing before."

When he saw them wriggling around on camera, he called 911. That’s when the burglars suddenly took off and fled the scene.

Goldberg told local news outlet KTLA that he thinks the burglars saw him making the call.

“It’s very unsettling. It’s what I write about, this stuff, and I imagine it, but I don’t think it would happen to me,” he said.

Goldberg soon after learned that the burglars had already hit his neighbor’s home.

"My daughter described that footage as like a scene from 'The Walking Dead,' like zombies squirming into your house. She saw these guys crab-walking through the side of our hill, faceless and she knew they meant bad things for us," he told Eyewitness News.

"She was terrified."