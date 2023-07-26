Crews Respond to Fire at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego Caused by EOD Detonation During Training

Fire crews are responding to a bush fire caused by an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) detonation during training at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The fire has spread to over 105 acres since starting at 2:34 p.m. and multiple fire crews are on the scene, both ground and air, to put out the blaze near Sycamore Canyon, according to the base.

Overhead footage from NBC San Diego shows plumes of smoke billowing from the fire over dry brush and foothills as crews work to extinguish the burn.

The base first announced the fire on social media at around 4 p.m., explaining that the Miramar Fire Department and an all-Marine hand crew were responding on the ground with help from San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The base then announced two helicopters and two Type 3 Strike Teams from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department joined the scene and said there were no reported injuries or damage reported.

An update from around 4:40 p.m. announced the fire had spread to 50 acres. Shortly before 5 p.m., the base announced the fire had spread to over 105 acres.

Helicopters and air tankers dropping retardant are containing the fire, according to NBC San Diego.

In an update around 6 p.m. PDT, officials said, "Forward rate of speed has stopped = the fire is no longer spreading. Team is working tirelessly to employ a control line around it. Fire remains just above 105 acres."

Around 8 p.m. PDT, officials said the fire was extinguished.

"Big thanks to the San Diego County firefighters and emergency response personnel who partnered with the air station fire department and an all-Marine hand crew of volunteer wildland firefighters to snuff out the flames," read a tweet from the base.

