Arizona Crews Deliver 100K Gallons of Water to Vulnerable Animals Amid Heat Wave

Expensive measures have been taken to ensure Arizona's wildlife is safe throughout the scorching heat

Carley Welch
Thousands of desert animals face dehydration as temperatures soar. Jeff Goulden/ Getty Images

During this year's heat crisis in the southwest, the Arizona Games and Fish Department has delivered more than 100,000 gallons of water to animals across the state. 

The department has traveled to remote areas to provide water for the state's wildlife over the summer months. Joseph Currie, the habitat planning program manager for the department, told CBS5 the department places water catchments that collect rainwater throughout the deserts and forests for the animals. 

But when there's no rainfall, Currie said they must travel to the desert and deliver the water via water trucks. 

"I have some catchments that only take a couple of hours to get that water hauled because they're on such good roads. Where we have other ones where it literally takes you all day long," Currie said.

Read More

Some places are so remote that water trucks are replaced by helicopters to deliver the water. One helicopter trip can cost up to $10,000. 

Even though it's pricey to get the water out to the animals, Currie said it’s imperative. 

"If we were to not do this, we would see severe reductions in the population of all the animals out there," he said.

Sometimes more drastic measures must be taken. According to reporting from CNN, about 120 animals a day have been lined up outside the nonprofit organization Liberty Wildlife waiting to be treated for dehydration. 

The wildlife rehabilitation center's Executive Director, Megan Mosby, said people have housed bunnies, birds, squirrels, and other animals seen struggling in the heat. 

"I don't think anyone goes unscathed in this climate," Mosby said.

