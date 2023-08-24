Creator of Viral Pink Sauce Says She’s Broke, Launches GoFundMe

The creator of the viral Pink Sauce said she does not have enough money for clothes, food and rent on a recently launched GoFundMe.

In the description of the fundraiser, Veronica Shaw, also known as Chef Pii, said she was "financially sabotaged" by a company she partnered with to make the condiment. She claimed that the company is refusing to reimburse her for marketing expenses she spent her own money on.

"They lied to me. They are not paying me and are not being transparent about records," Shaw claims on GoFundMe.

Shaw said she is a single mom and she cannot afford food or clothing for her children.

"I am currently facing an eviction that has gone into default the sheriffs can come to my door any day now. I need legal help," she said. "They are refusing to pay me the royalty that is owed to me. I don't know what else to do. I can't give up."

Shaw found popularity with The Pink Sauce in 2022. Videos of her sauce gained millions of views on TikTok, according to the Los Angeles Times. Shaw was a private chef in Miami when she started selling the sauce, whose main ingredients include honey, chili, garlic, sunflower seed oil and dragon fruit.

She faced some controversy after people alleged that the sauce was sent without refrigeration even though it contains milk. Others were concerned that the sauce was not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at the time.

“The next time I think of an amazing product, I will have a structured backing before I go live with it,” she told AfroTech. “I expressed this to the youth and then also other entrepreneurs and the mistakes that I’ve made. Just taking that time to look at steps one, two, and three because you may not know what the future is gonna be like."

Shaw partnered with Dave's Gourmet to bring an updated version of The Pink Sauce to Walmart.

AfroTech reported that the sauce was available in stores until last month. Shaw stated that Walmart is the company she’s seeking royalties from during an Instagram Live, the outlet reported.