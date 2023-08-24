Creator of Viral Pink Sauce Says She’s Broke, Launches GoFundMe

The creator of the viral Pink Sauce said she does not have enough money for clothes, food and rent on a recently launched GoFundMe.
In the description of the fundraiser, Veronica Shaw, also known as Chef Pii, said she was "financially sabotaged" by a company she partnered with to make the condiment. She claimed that the company is refusing to reimburse her for marketing expenses she spent her own money on.
"They lied to me. They are not paying me and are not being transparent about records," Shaw claims on GoFundMe.
Shaw said she is a single mom and she cannot afford food or clothing for her children.
"I am currently facing an eviction that has gone into default the sheriffs can come to my door any day now. I need legal help," she said. "They are refusing to pay me the royalty that is owed to me. I don't know what else to do. I can't give up."
Shaw found popularity with The Pink Sauce in 2022. Videos of her sauce gained millions of views on TikTok, according to the Los Angeles Times. Shaw was a private chef in Miami when she started selling the sauce, whose main ingredients include honey, chili, garlic, sunflower seed oil and dragon fruit.
She faced some controversy after people alleged that the sauce was sent without refrigeration even though it contains milk. Others were concerned that the sauce was not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at the time.
- Kraft Heinz to Launch Condiment Dispenser with Over 200 Possible Sauce Combinations
- GoFundMe for Viral Burger King Cook Who Never Missed Work in Decades Surpasses $400K
- Burger King Brazil’s Barbie Pink Burger Gets Mixed Reviews
- Family Whose House Burned Down Says GoFundMe Cash Was Stolen By Friend
- Kim Kardashian Reveals She Broke Her Shoulder But Now She’s ‘Back’
- ‘Sushi Terrorist’ Sued Over Licking Soy Sauce Bottles in TikTok Stunt
“The next time I think of an amazing product, I will have a structured backing before I go live with it,” she told AfroTech. “I expressed this to the youth and then also other entrepreneurs and the mistakes that I’ve made. Just taking that time to look at steps one, two, and three because you may not know what the future is gonna be like."
Shaw partnered with Dave's Gourmet to bring an updated version of The Pink Sauce to Walmart.
AfroTech reported that the sauce was available in stores until last month. Shaw stated that Walmart is the company she’s seeking royalties from during an Instagram Live, the outlet reported.
- Israeli Fighter Jets Hit Two Syrian Airports in Pre-Dawn AttackNews
- Russian Pleads Guilty to Spying for American Diplomats: ReportNews
- Idalia Expected to Hit Gulf off Florida with Storm Surge, Heavy Winds as a Major HurricaneNews
- Ukraine Says It’s Freed an Important Russian-Held Village as Counteroffensive Grinds OnNews
- Simone Biles Wins Record 8th US Gymnastics Title a Decade After Her FirstNews
- Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams Get in a Flap Over New York Foie GrasNews
- District Attorney Blasts Online Conspiracy Theorists for Harassing Witnesses in Boston Police Officer Murder CaseNews
- 10 Suspects Arrested in Flash-Mob Robberies of Los Angeles Nike StoreNews
- People with Darker Skin, Children More Difficult for Self-Driving Cars to Spot: StudyNews
- Swimming Star Jamie Cail Died of Fentanyl PoisoningNews
- Arizona Police Solve Hiker’s 1987 Murder; Killer Later Attacked Several More Women in Same AreaNews
- 3 Kentucky Teens Charged With ‘Terroristic Threats’ in TikTok ChallengeNews