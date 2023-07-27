Crane Operator in Latest NYC Mishap Had License Suspended After Co-Worker’s 2008 Death
Chris Van Duyne, 62, and his brother were accused of removing a railing that 'compromised' safety
The operator of the tower crane that caught fire and partially collapsed in New York City was previously accused of tampering with safety equipment tied to the 2008 death of a co-worker, according to reports.
Chris Van Duyne, 62, also wasn't identified on official paperwork as the person at the controls of the tower crane involved in Wednesday's incident, which injured at least 12 people, the New York Post reported.
The city Department of Buildings couldn't say if the omission was unusual and said officials were looking into it, according to the Post.
Van Duyne, of Rockaway, New Jersey, declined to comment to the Post, telling a reporter, "I have nothing to say."
- Company Behind NYC Crane Collapse Has a Deadly History
- Cleanup and Investigation Ongoing After Crane Collapse in New York City Injures at Least 12 People
- ‘I Couldn’t Believe That Was Happening’: Witness Describes NYC Crane Collapse
- Woman Sues Over NYC Crane Collapse Saying Debris Rained on Her As She Sat in Car
- NYC Buildings Dept. Launches Investigation Into Terrifying Manhattan Crane Collapse
Van Duyne and his brother, James Van Duyne, both had their crane operator licenses suspended for eight months following the death of construction worker Anthony Esposito on Sept. 4, 2008, the New York Daily News said.
The brothers were accused of cutting the guardrail on the platform of a tower crane from which Esposito fell 400 feet when it shifted and he lost his footing, the Daily News said.
Then-Buildings Commissioner Robert LiMandri said at the time, “The irresponsible removal of a safety railing played a critical role in the death of a member of this rigging crew."
"It was a shortcut gone terribly wrong that compromised rigging operations and put the lives of fellow workers in jeopardy,” LiMandri added.
Esposito, 40, was wearing a safety harness but it wasn't tethered to the crane, the Daily News said.
The deadly fall came while Esposito was helping the Van Duyne brothers dismantle a crane used to build the Silver Towers apartment complex on West 42nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Post.
The development is located about a block from the scene of Wednesday's incident at a 45-story skyscraper under construction at 550 10th Ave.
In addition to having their licenses suspended, the Van Duyne brothers were fined $25,000 each and required to undergo 30 hours of safety training, according to the Daily News.
James Van Duyne reportedly declined to comment when reached by the Daily News.
A source familiar with the investigation into Wednesday's mishap said the fire apparently started when hydraulic fluid leaked from the crane's engine compartment onto a hot metal plate around 7:25 a.m., the Daily News said.
The crane was hoisting a 16-ton load of concrete at the time and its 180-foot boom snapped off, striking a building across the street before crashing to the ground.
