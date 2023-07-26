WATCH: Crane Arm Plummets Onto Busy Midtown Manhattan Street After Catching Fire, Injuring at Least 11 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

WATCH: Crane Arm Plummets Onto Busy Midtown Manhattan Street After Catching Fire, Injuring at Least 11

The five-alarm fire near 41st Street caused the crane's arm to detach

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A fire broke out in the cabin of a large crane Wednesday morning at a construction site on 10th Avenue in New York City, just blocks from Hudson Yards.

The five-alarm fire near 41st Street caused the crane's arm to collapse and detach, according to the New York City Fire Department. The crane had been lifting 16 tons of concrete at the time.

Some workers at the site reportedly were struck by falling debris. Two firefighters were reported injured, and ambulances were dispatched to the site.

Read More

CBS News reports 11 people in all were hurt. At least three were taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said all of the injuries sustained in the accident were minor.

Footage from the scene shows firefighters on top of an adjacent building, dousing the crane's flaming cab. Video of the collapse shows smoke billowing from the crane cab.

The fire was largely contained by 9:10 a.m. Crews remained at the scene, showering the scorched cabin with water.

Mayor Eric Adams said the city was fortunate no one was killed.

The plummeting crane arm also struck a nearby residential building, shattering some of its windows and showering the street below with broken glass, concrete and debris.

In frightening footage posted to Twitter, the crane arm then detaches, and drops like a pin to the sidewalk below.

The collapse happened at the height of the morning rush. Nearby hotels and businesses also were evacuated for safety.

A structural engineer was summoned to the site, as the beam securing the crane allegedly had been compromised.

A crane collapse in midtown Manhattan
A screenshot from Twitter footage of the blazeakofink/Twitter
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.