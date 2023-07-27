Cleanup and Investigation Ongoing After Crane Collapse in New York City Injures at Least 12 People - The Messenger
Cleanup and Investigation Ongoing After Crane Collapse in New York City Injures at Least 12 People

Investigators have ordered work to stop at the construction site

Luke Funk
Smoke billows from the crane that caught fire Wednesday morning in Manhattan.Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Roads remained closed Thursday in an area of Midtown Manhattan where the cabin of a large crane 45 stories up in the air caught on fire a day earlier, causing the crane boom to crash into a building before hitting the ground.

Crews are still investigating the accident at the scene and a stop work order was still in effect for the site, according to CBS New York.

The incident happened at a construction site on 10th Avenue just blocks from Hudson Yards.  A 54-story building is being constructed at the site.

The crane had been lifting 16 tons of concrete at the time of the incident.

The person operating the crane tried to put out the fire as it spread but had to flee to safety, said Joseph Pfeifer, first deputy commissioner for the Fire Department of New York.

Nine civilians experienced minor injuries in the collapse or its aftermath, according to a fire department spokesperson. Three firefighters experienced heat exhaustion and chest pains.

A preliminary analysis indicated that the fire may have been caused by a rupture in a hydraulic line within the crane, The New York Times reported, citing an unnamed person affiliated with the project.

The fire is being termed accidental and investigators do not believe there is any criminality involved.

The plummeting crane boom shattered the windows of a residential building and showered the street below with broken glass, concrete and debris. 

In frightening footage posted to Twitter, the crane arm could be seen detaching and dropping like a pin to the sidewalk below.

The collapse happened at the height of the morning rush. Nearby hotels and businesses were evacuated for safety.

The company involved in a deadly 2008 crane collapse in New York City has been identified as the owner.

The damaged crane bears the words "New York Crane" and the last name of the late crane magnate James Lomma.

In 2012, Lomma was acquitted of second-degree manslaughter and other charges in the May 30, 2008, deaths of tower crane operator Donald Leo and another worker, Ramadan Kurtaj, on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Lomma's company, New York Crane and Equipment Corp., didn't return a request for comment from The Messenger.

