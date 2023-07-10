Crack in Roller Coaster was Visible to Guests Over a Week Before Infamous Viral Video - The Messenger
Crack in Roller Coaster was Visible to Guests Over a Week Before Infamous Viral Video

Photos showed the crack was visible 'six to 10 days' prior to the ride being shut down, investigators said

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
The Carowinds Fury 325 in North Carolina is currently being repaired.WCNC

An investigation into the roller coaster that was shut down after a video of a crack in one of the ride’s support beams went viral has revealed that the crack was visible for around a week before it was shut down.

The Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, was shut down on June 30 after a parkgoer recorded a video of a crack in a support beam that swayed when the ride was in motion. North Carolina’s Department of Labor has been investigating the ride.

“It looks like maybe six to 10 days prior, some pictures had been taken that shows the beginning of the crack, and then by obviously last Friday, the thing was completely severed,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson told AP.

The ride claims to be the longest steel coaster in North America with a 1.25 mile-long track that crosses state lines into South Carolina. It reaches a top height of 325 feet, speeds of up to 95 miles per hour and has steep turns.

Read More

The park plans to remove and replace the damaged support column and “conduct an extensive series of tests to ensure the safety and integrity of the coaster,” according to a Friday statement from Carowinds. It also plans to add additional inspection procedures and test the ride for 500 full cycles before re-opening it to the public.

“We’re going to take as long as it takes,” Dobson told The Associated Press. “And until we’re 100% comfortable issuing that new certificate of operation, we will not do so.”

The ride was manufactured by Switzerland-based Bollinger & Mabillard, which also performs maintenance on the ride. The company determined the fracture developed along a weld line in the steel column, according to the release. The same company will be fabricating and replacing the column.

This is not the first time the ride has been under the scrutiny of state officials. The ride opened in 2015, and was shut down by state inspectors two weeks after its first ride due to safety concerns before later reopening.

