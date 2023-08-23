‘Cozy Cardio’ Is TikTok’s Latest Fitness Trend — Health Experts Say It May Not Be Enough To Keep You Healthy

Fitness coaches often push their clients to the limit at the gym, but a new group of TikTok fitness influencers is flipping the script. "Cozy cardio" TikTokers show their followers how to get exercise while staying snuggly at home.



While completing low-impact walks or jogs on small treadmills, these fitness enthusiasts surround themselves with comforts like candles, aromatherapy, and fuzzy socks while watching their favorite TV shows or movies.



Some health experts say the trend is beneficial because it can encourage more people to become active and help them form a habit around fitness.



“I could see cozy cardio being very effective at slowly building up positive associations with fitness, which is super beneficial for long-term health,” Mike Hamlin, a certified strength and conditioning coach, told Health.com.



But doctors warn that these slower workouts don't compete with more intense exercise formats like running, which can improve a person's physical health much more efficiently.

TikToker Hope Zuckerbrow coined the "cozy cardio" term in 2022 and has since accrued more than 923,000 followers by chronicling her unique workouts. Zuckerbrow often turns down the lights, makes a fancy coffee drink, and gradually increases and decreases the speed of her walking pad throughout a TV show.



A 2019 study found that about half of Americans have anxiety about going to the gym. Hamlin said the "cozy cardio" movement could help people feel less intimidated about creating their workouts.



But he acknowledged that relaxing exercises might not produce the same results, especially in raising someone's heartbeat — which necessarily involves some discomfort.

“We just need to make sure that we don't get caught thinking that a super light exercise session daily will always be enough," Hamlin said.



People who exercise for at least 150 minutes per week have a lower risk of death, but that risk decreases further when people perform higher-intensity workouts, a study in 2022 found.



Zuckerbrow sometimes shows viewers examples of her performing more intense workouts alongside her cozy routines. Experts say she's onto something because variety is often the key to a healthy workout regimen.



Josh York, a certified personal trainer, told Health.com that people looking to expand their routine can begin by putting a treadmill on a slight incline, which will subtly increase the intensity of the workout.