Coyote Rips Through Window Screen and Steals California Woman’s Cat

Encinitas resident Carol Kelly said her beloved pet was 'my very best friend'

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Coyote walkingGetty Images

A coyote on the prowl in a California mobile home park jumped high into the air to break through a window screen and attack the family cat. The ensuing fight ended victoriously for the coyote, sadly not for the cat’s owner.

“My very best friend, love of my life,” Encinitas resident Carol Kelly told KGTV of her lost pet.

Kelly said the temperature on Saturday morning was unusually hot, so she opened a window where her cat, Luke, liked to sleep. The window that’s usually closed had a screen. 

She said the coyote jumped and tore through the screen and dragged Luke away.

Read More

“I can't believe it because that’s a high window. That’s about eight feet," Kelly said, adding that the frame broke in half.

The screen was later found in the middle of the street, and “the whole place was demolished because I guess there was a big fight.” Kelly's son found Luke's remains a couple of blocks away the next day.

The attack occurred in the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park, where residents have seen more coyotes this year than in previous years, per KGTV.

“A lady stopped last week, she was out at 7 a.m. and there were four at the top of the street, four coyotes,” Carl Walker, a resident at Park Encinitas, told the station.

A neighborhood group chat was created, so they could report sightings and pet owners are arming themselves with various objects when they take their pets for a walk.

“People have whistles, a few people have stun canes or whatever. I carry wasp spray if I'm out by myself,” Walker said.

