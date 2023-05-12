The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    A group of cows have been credited with helping police in North Carolina apprehend a 34-year-old man who'd fled a routine traffic stop.

    On Tuesday, cops attempted to stop Joshua Russell Minton's vehicle in the town of Boone. But Minton would not pull over, leading officers on a chase.

    Deputies from the Watauga County Sheriff's Office were called in to assist.

    "The suspect abandoned his vehicle in the area of US Hwy 421 and US Hwy 221 in Deep Gap and fled into an undeveloped area," read a statement from Boone Police.

    Read More

    "Due to the suspect's fast and reckless driving, our officers were not close enough to see exactly where the suspect ran," the statement continued.

    Officer scoured the area, in search of Minton. Eventually, the police "received some unexpected, but welcomed assistance from some local cows."

    The statement alleged that Minton decided to hide in a nearby pasture.

    "Apparently, cows do not want suspected criminals loitering in their pasture and quickly assisted our officers by leading them directly to where the suspect was hiding," the statement said.

    "The cows communicated with the officers as best they could and finally just had the officers follow them to the suspect’s location."

    Minton was later charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license and disorderly conduct.

    Minton is being held on a $20,000 bond. He is due in court for a hearing next month.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.