A group of cows have been credited with helping police in North Carolina apprehend a 34-year-old man who'd fled a routine traffic stop.

On Tuesday, cops attempted to stop Joshua Russell Minton's vehicle in the town of Boone. But Minton would not pull over, leading officers on a chase.

Deputies from the Watauga County Sheriff's Office were called in to assist.

"The suspect abandoned his vehicle in the area of US Hwy 421 and US Hwy 221 in Deep Gap and fled into an undeveloped area," read a statement from Boone Police.

"Due to the suspect's fast and reckless driving, our officers were not close enough to see exactly where the suspect ran," the statement continued.

Officer scoured the area, in search of Minton. Eventually, the police "received some unexpected, but welcomed assistance from some local cows."

The statement alleged that Minton decided to hide in a nearby pasture.

"Apparently, cows do not want suspected criminals loitering in their pasture and quickly assisted our officers by leading them directly to where the suspect was hiding," the statement said.

"The cows communicated with the officers as best they could and finally just had the officers follow them to the suspect’s location."

Minton was later charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license and disorderly conduct.

Minton is being held on a $20,000 bond. He is due in court for a hearing next month.

