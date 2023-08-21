COVID ‘Truth Warrior’ Resurfaces After Going Missing in Mexico, Claims She Was Put on Government ‘Hit List’
Nekendra Karen Kingston went silent online after claiming her views on vaccines had put her in danger
An American woman who disappeared after staying at a Mexican hotel said Monday that she was sorry for the "worry and distress" she had caused with her silence.
Nekendra Karen Kingston, who became known as a COVID "truth warrior" when she started questioning coronavirus vaccines, had not been heard from since Aug. 9.
The 49-year-old had been staying at the Barcelo Hotel in Playa del Carmen, and her family notified authorities Saturday, Aug. 19.
On Sunday, Kingston reemerged on Substack, where she has been sharing her analysis of coronavirus treatments.
"Without going into details, the expression 'truth is stranger than fiction' accurately describes the last 30 days of my life," Kingston posted. "I can state with the utmost confidence that I am currently safe from harm because of the power of your prayers and God’s good grace."
She posted a video as part of the post, saying she was "OK" and wanted people to see it was her sharing the article.
- The truth behind the viral MTG Tweet claiming the second covid booster puts many people in the hospital
- As Ivermectin Talk Resurfaces, FDA Issues New Reminders for COVID
- New Footage Shows Boebert Running to Cast Vote She Claimed She Missed on Purpose
- Little Girl Missing for Two Years Is Reunited With Dad After She Was Found in Mexico
- Trouble at Truth Social: New filing details laundry list of risks facing Trump
- Dan Crenshaw Blasts Government for ‘Epic Failure of Leadership’ in Titanic Sub Rescue
On Aug. 6, in her last post, Kingston alleged she had been placed on a government hit-list because of her views that COVID-19 injections, specifically mRNA types, were toxic.
In her latest post, Kingston said she thought her life could be in grave danger, despite hiring an armed security detail to protect her. She did not confirm where she was, but said she was safe.
"The reason I decided to leave the United States was due a series of events and personal conversations... that led me to believe that it was in the best interest for my personal safety to not to be able to be tracked or trace within the United States (or North America) through my cell phone, my computers, or the community street cameras that are ubiquitous throughout southern California," she added.
Her brother posted to X, formerly Twitter, Sunday night to say the family had heard from Kingston.
"She is safe and getting healthy. Thank you for all the prayers! They have been answered. There will be more to say in the upcoming days," Ron Kuchler said.
Kingston worked for Pfizer in her early career and describes herself as a "biotech analyst" on X.
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Migrants Entering UK Illegally May be Forced to Wear GPS Monitors as Country Contends with Lack of HousingNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews
- Tropical Storm Idalia Shutters Florida AirportsBusiness
- Mailman Rescues Kitten, Wins $717K in the Lottery on Same DayNews
- Connections Word Game Joins Wordle And Spelling Bee on The NYT Games AppTech