COVID ‘Truth Warrior’ Resurfaces After Going Missing in Mexico, Claims She Was Put on Government ‘Hit List’ - The Messenger
COVID ‘Truth Warrior’ Resurfaces After Going Missing in Mexico, Claims She Was Put on Government ‘Hit List’

Nekendra Karen Kingston went silent online after claiming her views on vaccines had put her in danger

Dan Gooding
An American woman who disappeared after staying at a Mexican hotel said Monday that she was sorry for the "worry and distress" she had caused with her silence.

Nekendra Karen Kingston, who became known as a COVID "truth warrior" when she started questioning coronavirus vaccines, had not been heard from since Aug. 9.

The 49-year-old had been staying at the Barcelo Hotel in Playa del Carmen, and her family notified authorities Saturday, Aug. 19.

On Sunday, Kingston reemerged on Substack, where she has been sharing her analysis of coronavirus treatments.

"Without going into details, the expression 'truth is stranger than fiction' accurately describes the last 30 days of my life," Kingston posted. "I can state with the utmost confidence that I am currently safe from harm because of the power of your prayers and God’s good grace."

Karen Kingston reemerged online in a blog post and video, after going silent earlier in AugustKaren Kingston/Substack

She posted a video as part of the post, saying she was "OK" and wanted people to see it was her sharing the article.

On Aug. 6, in her last post, Kingston alleged she had been placed on a government hit-list because of her views that COVID-19 injections, specifically mRNA types, were toxic.

In her latest post, Kingston said she thought her life could be in grave danger, despite hiring an armed security detail to protect her. She did not confirm where she was, but said she was safe.

"The reason I decided to leave the United States was due a series of events and personal conversations... that led me to believe that it was in the best interest for my personal safety to not to be able to be tracked or trace within the United States (or North America) through my cell phone, my computers, or the community street cameras that are ubiquitous throughout southern California," she added.

Her brother posted to X, formerly Twitter, Sunday night to say the family had heard from Kingston.

"She is safe and getting healthy. Thank you for all the prayers! They have been answered. There will be more to say in the upcoming days," Ron Kuchler said.

Kingston worked for Pfizer in her early career and describes herself as a "biotech analyst" on X.

