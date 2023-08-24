Court Rules Popular Podcaster Jordan Peterson Must Take Social Media Training

A court has ruled that a controversial Canadian podcaster will have to undergo social media training for his “degrading, demeaning and unprofessional" comments made online, despite saying he had freedom of speech.

Jordan Peterson, who is a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, came under fire in 2022 over various comments made on Twitter about LGBTQ+ people, a person's weight and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's former principal secretary.

Peterson also made comments about COVID-19 restrictions and his account was suspended until Elon Musk reinstated it, following his purchase of the social media platform.

The College of Psychologists of Ontario received multiple complaints about his conduct in early 2022 and opened an investigation, which led them to conclude Peterson must undergo a media training program.

At the time, the College said Peterson's comments could be seen as “degrading, demeaning and unprofessional," and his conduct posed the risk of "undermining public trust in the profession of psychology, and trust in the college's ability to regulate the profession in the public interest."

If he did not comply, the author and podcaster risked losing his license to operate as a clinical psychologist. He initially said that he would change his behavior, before later saying he would not give up his right to free speech.

"I deserve it. I earned it. I haven't done anything to justify suspending it, and I don't want to give the hyenas their bones," Peterson said earlier this year.

So the 61-year-old challenged the College's decision in court and on Wednesday, Ontario's Superior Court of Justice ruled in favor of the College.

The ruling said Peterson retained his freedom of speech while being a member of the College, but that being part of such an organization meant he had to abide by their rules.

Jordan Peterson, pictured in Sydney in 2019, had challenged a ruling he must undergo social media training Don Arnold/WireImage

"The College of Psychologists of Ontario is committed to carrying out its mandate of protecting the public interest by regulating the practice of psychology and upholding the Standards of Professional Conduct," the College said in a statement released online.

"The College will review today’s decision and undertake next steps in accordance with our mandate and any appropriate legal processes."

Peterson took to social media, saying the ruling meant the College could continue it's "prosecution."

"If you think that you have a right to free speech in Canada, you're delusional," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. "I will make every aspect of this public and we will see what happens when utter transparency is the rule."

Peterson went on to say that he believes the courts care "captured by the woke ideologues."

The Canadian Civil Liberties Union, which says it "stands up to power" by fighting rights violations reacted to the ruling, saying freedom of expression is a right.

"The CCLA does not endorse the views of Dr. Peterson – but in court we argued professional regulatory bodies should not be in the business of policing speech that is not clearly connected to professional practice," Noa Mendelsoh Aviv, Executive Director and General Counsel of the CCLA said.

"Freedom of expression is a right that no individual gives up just because they join a regulated profession."