Court Records Reveal New Details Behind ‘Illegal’ Police Raid of Local Kansas Newspaper - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)

Court Records Reveal New Details Behind ‘Illegal’ Police Raid of Local Kansas Newspaper

The city's police chief alleged that a reporter at the Marion County Record impersonated someone in order to obtain records

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova and Scott McDonald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Newly released video footage shows police officers removing equipment during a raid on the Marion County Record. Eric Meyer

New details have emerged on the sudden police raid of the local Kansas paper that the co-owner says led to the death of his publishing partner, revealing as part of the police's reasoning behind executing the search & seizure.

Police last week orchestrated a full-fledged raid on the office of the Marion County Record, as well as the home of the newspaper co-owner, who died just a day after the raid. The raid occurred as its reporters were investigating allegations of misconduct surrounding a local business owner and Marion’s police chief.

The Marion County Record is a family-owned weekly newspaper that was first published in 1869. Its coverage focuses on the central Kansas county of less than 12,000 people.

The city's police chief alleged to a Kansas judge that the reporter accessed the business owner's driving record by "either impersonating the victim or lying about the reasons why the record was being sought," according to court records obtained by The Washington Post.

Police Chief Gideon Cody also said the Kansas Department of Revenue had confirmed that Record reporter Phyllis Zorn downloaded the private record. This is the first time a document has been revealed that led to the police department’s justification for the raid.

Zorn said she, indeed, downloaded the record of Kari Newell, the owner of Chef's Plate at Parlour 1886. Zorn said downloading a record simply involves entering a name, date of birth and driver’s license number. 

Zorn said she received a tip from a source and retrieved the information so she could confirm the tip.

Read More

Marion County Record publisher Eric Meyer said he doesn’t think his reporter committed a crime. He said that since his reporter was conducting research, there was no malicious act. 

“There is no criminal intent,” Meyer said.

Meyer acknowledged his paper could have possibly overstepped a boundary by searching the database, but added “even if it was illegal for us to do that, the police response was like bringing the SWAT team out for jaywalking.”

Newell stood before the Marion City Council on Aug. 7 for an agenda item concerning her getting a liquor/catering license for her restaurant. Newell previously had a DUI, which could potentially revoke any liquor license.

Newell didn’t use any of her time to talk about the license acquisition, but rather went straight to accusing the newspaper and Councilwoman Ruth Herbel of obtaining her personal information and sharing it with others.

The Marion police obtained search warrants and raided the newspaper and the newspaper office, the homes of the councilwoman, a reporter and the home of newspaper co-owner Joan Meyer on Aug. 11, seizing computers, phones and other electronic devices.

Joan Meyer, 98, died the next day.

The raid gained national attention as a violation of the First Amendment.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) took over the investigation and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly questioned the legitimacy of the raid.

Last Wednesday, Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey said “insufficient evidence” was used to connect the alleged crimes. Ensey asked the police to return all seized property from the newspaper. The KBI said it would continue the investigation into whether the Record violated any state law.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.