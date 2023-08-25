Court Orders Parents Who Rejected Lesbian Daughter to Seek Therapy - The Messenger
Court Orders Parents Who Rejected Lesbian Daughter to Seek Therapy

The court directed the police to take the woman to a shelter after she refused to go with her parents or relatives

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
An LGBTQ+ flagGetty Images

A court in India ordered the parents and maternal uncle of a lesbian woman to receive counseling in order to accept her "as per her wishes."

A division of the Delhi High Court bench consisting of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued the order after hearing a habeas corpus petition by the woman’s friend who claimed that she was “missing."

According to News9 Live, the woman told the court she would not go with any of her relatives and said she would either go with her friend who issued the petition or to a shelter home. The court directed the police to take the woman to the shelter home.

The shelter home director was told to provide counseling to the woman as well as her family members on alternate days "to prepare them to accept (her) as per her wishes." Her parents and "all others concerned" were directed to "not to extend any kind of threat or undue pressure upon" their daughter or her friend.

“The parents and maternal uncle are directed to approach the aforesaid shelter home for counseling, who shall be counseled by the Director and if they wish for further counseling, they shall be counseled accordingly, on the alternate days, thereafter,” said the High Court.

