Court Orders Parents Who Rejected Lesbian Daughter to Seek Therapy

A court in India ordered the parents and maternal uncle of a lesbian woman to receive counseling in order to accept her "as per her wishes."
A division of the Delhi High Court bench consisting of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued the order after hearing a habeas corpus petition by the woman’s friend who claimed that she was “missing."
According to News9 Live, the woman told the court she would not go with any of her relatives and said she would either go with her friend who issued the petition or to a shelter home. The court directed the police to take the woman to the shelter home.
The shelter home director was told to provide counseling to the woman as well as her family members on alternate days "to prepare them to accept (her) as per her wishes." Her parents and "all others concerned" were directed to "not to extend any kind of threat or undue pressure upon" their daughter or her friend.
“The parents and maternal uncle are directed to approach the aforesaid shelter home for counseling, who shall be counseled by the Director and if they wish for further counseling, they shall be counseled accordingly, on the alternate days, thereafter,” said the High Court.
- Johns Hopkins Says It Pulled Lesbian Definition from Its LGBTQ Glossary After Backlash
- Whoopi Goldberg Clarifies ‘I Am Not a Lesbian’ After Raven-Symoné Says ‘You Give Me Lesbian Vibes’
- Elliot Page and Olivia Thirlby Almost Led This Lesbian Romance — With Werewolves!
- Supreme Court Orders India’s Judges To Stop Calling Women ‘Harlots’ and ‘Seductresses’ After Years of Trivializing Rape
- Italian City Starts Removing Non-Biological LGBTQ+ Parents From Children’s Birth Certificates
- Houston’s Only Lesbian Bar Says Insurers Are ‘Adding Drag In As A Risk Factor’
- Softball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Stalking and Sexually Abusing Teen ‘Under the Guise…of Private Lessons’News
- Father Arrested for Harassing Estranged Wife Just Days Before Allegedly Murdering His Two SonsNews
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Experts Uncover the Best Temperature for Sound Sleep and Enhanced Well-beingHealth
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- Pilot Travels 5,800 Miles to Personally Deliver Girl’s Missing ‘American Girl’ DollNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews
- Iranian Singer Prosecuted for Anti-Headscarf Song, Video that Shows Women with Hair UncoveredNews