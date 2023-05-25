The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Court Awards Millions to Man After Back Injury in a Burger King Bathroom

    The $7.8 million jury award is one of the largest slip-and-fall verdicts in decades in Florida.

    Luke Funk
    A Florida man has won $7.8 million in damages after a slip and fall in a Florida Burger King.

    Richard Tulecki fell in the bathroom of a Hollywood Burger King in 2019.

    A lawsuit said he suffered lower back injuries that resulted in surgery, which was then complicated by a postoperative perforated colon.

    The Broward County jury deliberated for about two and a half hours before reaching a verdict.

    Lawyers with Ginnis & Krathern represented Tulecki.  They claimed it was one of the largest slip-and-fall verdicts in Florida in decades.

    They convinced jurors that the fall and GI issues experienced by Tulecki were linked.

    An insurance company had denied any wrongdoing and had offered only $200,000 to settle the case, his lawyers claim.

    "Our decades of trial experience, limitless financial and intellectual resources, along with our dedicated team of lawyers, paralegals and medical experts, allow our firm to go toe to toe with billion dollar insurance companies," said H Ross Zelnick, a lawyer who represented the victim.

    The huge payout came just months after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 837 into law, a Florida tort reform bill that shortened the statute of limitations for individuals seeking to file a negligence claim from four years to two.

    Seven Restaurants, the franchise's operator, filed a motion for a new trial, alleging that Tulecki's lawyers presented "virtually no evidence" that the restaurant's management had been apprised of the bathroom floor's slippery conditions, CBS News reported.

    A phone message left for Seven Restaurants has not been returned.

