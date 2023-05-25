Court Awards Millions to Man After Back Injury in a Burger King Bathroom
The $7.8 million jury award is one of the largest slip-and-fall verdicts in decades in Florida.
A Florida man has won $7.8 million in damages after a slip and fall in a Florida Burger King.
Richard Tulecki fell in the bathroom of a Hollywood Burger King in 2019.
A lawsuit said he suffered lower back injuries that resulted in surgery, which was then complicated by a postoperative perforated colon.
The Broward County jury deliberated for about two and a half hours before reaching a verdict.
- Man Arrested for Offering Heroin Needles to Girl in Middle School Bathroom
- Peloton Recalls Millions of Bikes After Reported Injuries
- Kesha and Dr. Luke’s Defamation Trial Is Set to Begin in July
- Florida Cop Whose Taser Set Man on Fire at Wawa Will Be Charged
- TV Host Steps Away After Receiving Racist Attacks Following Coronation Coverage
Lawyers with Ginnis & Krathern represented Tulecki. They claimed it was one of the largest slip-and-fall verdicts in Florida in decades.
They convinced jurors that the fall and GI issues experienced by Tulecki were linked.
An insurance company had denied any wrongdoing and had offered only $200,000 to settle the case, his lawyers claim.
"Our decades of trial experience, limitless financial and intellectual resources, along with our dedicated team of lawyers, paralegals and medical experts, allow our firm to go toe to toe with billion dollar insurance companies," said H Ross Zelnick, a lawyer who represented the victim.
The huge payout came just months after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 837 into law, a Florida tort reform bill that shortened the statute of limitations for individuals seeking to file a negligence claim from four years to two.
Seven Restaurants, the franchise's operator, filed a motion for a new trial, alleging that Tulecki's lawyers presented "virtually no evidence" that the restaurant's management had been apprised of the bathroom floor's slippery conditions, CBS News reported.
A phone message left for Seven Restaurants has not been returned.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Florida Residents’ Strategy to Solve Growing Iguana Problem Scares NeighborsNews
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News