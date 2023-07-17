Couple’s Barking Dog Helped Police Find Escaped Convict

A Pennsylvania couple said their six-year-old chocolate Labrador assisted in the search for escaped prisoner Michael Burham.

Burham escaped from Warren County Prison on July 6 and had been missing ever since. He was found on Saturday in Warren County.

The couple, Ron and Cindy Ecklund, said they were discussing Burham while sitting on their patio on Saturday.

"They were looking down on Water Street for him at that moment. And Ron wanted to go down and take chairs down and watch. Well, we got something better,” Cindy told Spectrum News 1.

Around that time, they began to hear their dog, Tucker, barking.

“Tucker took off down through the backyard, barking like a crazy dog,” Cindy said. “I mean, don't get me wrong, he barks a lot. He does. But this was out of the ordinary."

The couple got in their golf cart and drove around, trying to find out why Tucker was barking. That's when they came face-to-face with Burham, on their property.

A dog found the escaped prisoner Michael Burham behind the home of Ron and Cindy Ecklund. Adriana Loh/Twitter

Ron explained that he recognized Burham from photos he had seen in the media and immediately identified his arm tattoo.

The couple said they asked Burham what he was doing on their property. He claimed he was "camping." The couple left the scene and called 911.

"I explained to them that they needed to be here because he was here,” Cindy said.

The Ecklund's tip helped lead to Burham's arrest two hours later.

Cindy said they were "happy to help."

"We didn't do anything that I don't feel most people would have done once we sighted him," Cindy said.

Burham is currently awaiting arraignment on his escape charge and police are still investigating additional charges and whether he had any accomplices.

Burham was previously charged with kidnapping, burglary and other counts. He is also a suspect in the murder of Kala Hodgkin, the mother of his child.