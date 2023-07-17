Couple’s Barking Dog Helped Police Find Escaped Convict
Tucker's owners said he alerted them to Michael Burnham camping on their property
A Pennsylvania couple said their six-year-old chocolate Labrador assisted in the search for escaped prisoner Michael Burham.
Burham escaped from Warren County Prison on July 6 and had been missing ever since. He was found on Saturday in Warren County.
The couple, Ron and Cindy Ecklund, said they were discussing Burham while sitting on their patio on Saturday.
"They were looking down on Water Street for him at that moment. And Ron wanted to go down and take chairs down and watch. Well, we got something better,” Cindy told Spectrum News 1.
- Dog Whose Barks Helped End Manhunt for Escaped Survivalist Convict to Receive $2,000 Reward
- Dog Park Bans Barking
- Authorities on the Hunt For ‘Survivalist’ Escaped Convict Find Campsites, Stockpiles in Woods
- Manhunt Called Off After New York Kidnapping Victim Refuses to Help Police Find Suspect
- Man Escapes Charges in Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old Autistic Boy’s Service Dog
Around that time, they began to hear their dog, Tucker, barking.
“Tucker took off down through the backyard, barking like a crazy dog,” Cindy said. “I mean, don't get me wrong, he barks a lot. He does. But this was out of the ordinary."
The couple got in their golf cart and drove around, trying to find out why Tucker was barking. That's when they came face-to-face with Burham, on their property.
Ron explained that he recognized Burham from photos he had seen in the media and immediately identified his arm tattoo.
The couple said they asked Burham what he was doing on their property. He claimed he was "camping." The couple left the scene and called 911.
"I explained to them that they needed to be here because he was here,” Cindy said.
The Ecklund's tip helped lead to Burham's arrest two hours later.
Cindy said they were "happy to help."
"We didn't do anything that I don't feel most people would have done once we sighted him," Cindy said.
Burham is currently awaiting arraignment on his escape charge and police are still investigating additional charges and whether he had any accomplices.
Burham was previously charged with kidnapping, burglary and other counts. He is also a suspect in the murder of Kala Hodgkin, the mother of his child.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews