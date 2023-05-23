Couple Who Open Fired on Unarmed Black Man, Child Get Under 3 Years Prison Time
The victims had gone to the strip mall to return a rented U-Haul van.
Two Florida business owners have been sentenced to under 3 years in prison after opening fire on an unarmed man and his son who were returning a rented U-Haul.
The shooting took place at a strip mall in Tallahassee on Aug. 27, 2020.
Wallace and Beverly Fountain were staking out the mall after claiming vandalism and thefts had occurred there, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.
- Florida Cop Whose Taser Set Man on Fire at Wawa Will Be Charged
- New York Man Who Sold Drugs Out of Daycare Center Sentenced to 14 Years
- Unarmed 11-Year-Old Boy Shot by Police Released from Hospital
- Man Who Listed Guns, Drugs For Sale on Instagram Gets Nearly 10 Years in Prison
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ Florida
They shot at Charles McMillon Jr. and his 10-year-old son after they went to return a rented van.
Wallace and Beverly Fountain, who owned the shopping center, told the police they had suspected the pair were involved in stealing gasoline.
Beverly Fountain told The Tennessee Democrat that the incident was not racially motivated. However, McMillon has said he believes the incident was the result of racial profiling.
“They saw three Black people, unarmed, dropping off a U-Haul,” McMillon said. “They got guns, they started shooting. That’s why it’s racially motivated.”
The Fountains first told police they had not drawn their weapons or fired at the victims.
They both pleaded no contest to three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Sentencing guidelines called for a 33-month sentence.
Charles Gee, who represents the victims issued a statement stating: “The sentencing of the Fountains has provided the family with a sense of closure after enduring such a harrowing experience.”
“As the family embarks on the long road ahead, the father has vowed to closely monitor his son’s mental health with a particular focus on his feeling and emotions related to the night of the aggravated assault, the Fountains, and U-Haul.”
As convicted felons, the Fountains have lost their rights to possess firearms.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews