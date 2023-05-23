The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Couple Who Open Fired on Unarmed Black Man, Child Get Under 3 Years Prison Time

    The victims had gone to the strip mall to return a rented U-Haul van.

    Luke Funk
    Two Florida business owners have been sentenced to under 3 years in prison after opening fire on an unarmed man and his son who were returning a rented U-Haul.

    The shooting took place at a strip mall in Tallahassee on Aug. 27, 2020.

    Wallace and Beverly Fountain were staking out the mall after claiming vandalism and thefts had occurred there, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.

    They shot at Charles McMillon Jr. and his 10-year-old son after they went to return a rented van.

    Wallace and Beverly Fountain, who owned the shopping center, told the police they had suspected the pair were involved in stealing gasoline.

    Beverly Fountain told The Tennessee Democrat that the incident was not racially motivated. However, McMillon has said he believes the incident was the result of racial profiling.

    “They saw three Black people, unarmed, dropping off a U-Haul,” McMillon said. “They got guns, they started shooting. That’s why it’s racially motivated.”

    The Fountains first told police they had not drawn their weapons or fired at the victims.

    They both pleaded no contest to three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

    Sentencing guidelines called for a 33-month sentence.

    Charles Gee, who represents the victims issued a statement stating:  “The sentencing of the Fountains has provided the family with a sense of closure after enduring such a harrowing experience.”

    “As the family embarks on the long road ahead, the father has vowed to closely monitor his son’s mental health with a particular focus on his feeling and emotions related to the night of the aggravated assault, the Fountains, and U-Haul.”

    As convicted felons, the Fountains have lost their rights to possess firearms.

