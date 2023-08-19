Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From Resort

A Tennessee couple, one of whom is visually impaired, that suddenly vanished from their Airbnb and spent over a week lost in the Alaskan woods, were saved by hikers on Friday, according to wildlife officials.

Jonas Bare, 50, was discovered uninjured by a pair of hikers Friday afternoon about 200 yards away from Chena Hot Springs Resort, about 60 miles east of downtown Fairbanks, and was taken to an Alaska Wildlife Troopers post at the lodge.

He told Alaska Wildlife Troopers that he left his companion, 37-year-old Cynthia Hovsepian, about 3 miles away from the resort to seek help and led troopers to the area.

After calling out for Hovsepian, who is visually impaired and uses a cane, Bare and the troopers were able to locate her.

Bare and Hovsepian, of Nashville, were taken to the resort where they were checked out by medical personnel.

Bare's uncle told the New York Post that he believes his nephew and Hovsepian were thrown off track by the additional hours of sunshine in the state this time of year and by temperatures that dip into the 40s.

“They were lost, I’m sure, and disoriented or else they would have been out of there,” the uncle, who asked to remain anonymous, told the newspaper.

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovespian were found on Friday after missing for a week in Alaska. Fairbanks Police Department

A search for the couple began last week after they failed to check out of their Airbnb in Fairbanks on Aug. 11, leaving their luggage behind.

Family members got concerned when they didn't hear from the couple.

Their rental vehicle, a Jeep Compass, was discovered by troopers at the resort on Aug. 12.

Bare and Hovsepian visited Alaska for his 50th birthday, and he posted on his Facebook page about exploring Denali National Park.

“I'm not going to get lost like I did 10 years ago in Australia and Katoomba Range,” Bare said in one posting. “If a Kodiak gets me, I'll consider that an honorable death.”