Couple Suing Over Rejected Foster Application: ‘Religious Families Should Be Allowed to Foster and Adopt’

A devoutly Catholic couple whose application to foster and adopt children in Massachusetts was denied says they were rejected because of their belief in what they described as "traditional marriage and sexuality."

"We were absolutely shocked we got the decision," Catherine "Kitty" Burke recently told FOX News, after she and her husband, Michael Burke, filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) over the denial in federal court.

"But the real issue at stake here is whether or not religious families should be allowed to foster and adopt here in the state of Massachusetts," Kitty said. "Really that's the whole issue, not wether we should be more open or anything like that."

According to their complaint, the Southampton couple were denied an application in April after DCF staff raised concerns the Burkes would not be "affirming" to a child who identified as LGBTQ+, based on their responses to questions during an interview.

The federal court filing says the couple told DCF officials there is "nothing wrong" with identifying as LGBTQ+.

But Michael also said Catholics see marriage "as between a woman and a man and that sex is an act of marriage," and Kitty said she believes that a child who identified as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual or Queer "would need to live a chaste life."

The lawsuit states that because of their beliefs, they would also "not assist a medical gender transition for a hypothetical future child."

However, the Burkes said they would continue to love a child regardless of any action the child took concerning their sexuality or gender.

"One of the things of our Catholic faith is we love one another as God has loved us. I love every person," Michael said during the couple's appearance on FOX News' The Story earlier this week.

"Do I agree with [same-sex marriage]? No. [But] it's hate the sin not the sinner, and I would love that child just like my mother loved me whenever I did something wrong."

When contacted by The Messenger for an interview, Kitty directed a reporter to Becket Law, a Washington D.C.-based firm representing the the couple that specializes in cases involving religious freedom.

A spokesman for the law firm later said the couple was unavailable an interview.

In an email on Thursday, a DCF official said the department and the state's Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which has also been named in the lawsuit, had not yet been served with the lawsuit and does not comment on pending litigation.

According to DCF regulations, foster and adoptive parents are required to "promote the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of a child placed in his or her care, including supporting and respecting a child's sexual orientation or gender identity."

Shaplaie Brooks, executive director of the state's Commission on LGBTQ+ Youth, said she believes that through its denial, DCF was upholding its duties for children in its care.

"DCF is working towards becoming a more inclusive space, which makes me proud to hear about [them] denying any home that would potentially cause any regression on their part," Brooks tells The Messenger in an interview.

Tanya Neslusan, executive director of MassEquality, an LGBTQ+ grassroots advocacy organization, says there are foster parents in Massachusetts from a wide range of faith traditions.

"What DCF is asking is that regardless of your own personal beliefs, that you affirm the child's identity, the child's culture, the children's religion — all of that," Neslusan said.

As for the Burkes' position, "by stating that they're not willing to engage, that they would ask a queer child to live a life of celibacy, that's not being affirming of the child's identity."

LGBTQ+ Advocate: Kids Suffer From Not Having 'Affirming Environment'

MassHealth, the Worcester-based grassroots organization Neslusan helms, advocates against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity and expression.

Neslusan said LGBTQ+ youth who do not have family support at home suffer mental health issues at a disproportionate rate than their peers — problems that can lead to self harm and suicide. They are also more likely to experience homelessness, according to Neslusan.

"All of those things come from not having an affirming family environment," she says.

An annual report compiled earlier this year by the Massachusetts Commission on LGBTQ Youth says 50 percent of queer and transgender youth in the United States have "seriously considered" suicide in the past year, while more than 70% experience anxiety and 58% have symptoms of depression.

A 2021 state report also acknowledged Massachusetts must set a high priority in improving the experience of LGBTQ+ youth in its foster system, noting "resulting harm is profound and sometimes irreversible."

"When we're looking at real system change and structural change, it starts with who is right [when] approving homes for youth and young adults," said Brooks, who worked on that report.

According to the most recent data available from DCF, as of March, of the 237 children and teens between ages 3 and 17 placed in care through the department's Holyoke office — which serves the Burkes' hometown — 4% either did not identify as male or female or the DCF does not have data on their gender identity.

Seventy three percent identified their sexual orientation as heterosexual, while the others either identified differently, or the DCF does not have data on their orientation.

But Neslusan cautions against placing young children in the care of foster parents who wouldn't support an LGBTQ+ child, especially because kids may figure out their sexuality and gender identity years after they have been placed in a home.

"Kids may not know, they may not have disclosed to their social worker, it may not be in the system," she says, adding that a six-year-old child "may not figure those things out for an additional six years."

'They Feel Burned By The Whole Process': The Lawsuit's Allegations

Aside from their statements about gender identity and sexuality, the Burkes appeared to be strong candidates for fostering, according to the complaint.

Michael is a small business owner and a former Marine who served in Iraq and has lived with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD — experiences that give him "compassion and insight into the needs of others who suffer from trauma," the lawsuit contends.

Kitty has previously worked with children who have special needs.

Both provide music for services at local churches.

They also said they were willing to take in groups of siblings and children with special needs.

They sought to foster and potentially adopt through the state system after experiencing fertility issues and after the prospect of private adoption became too costly, the lawsuit says.

William Haun, an attorney with Becket Law working on the Burkes' lawsuit, told The Messenger on Friday there are several regulations within the DCF itself that prohibit discriminating against foster parents because of their religious beliefs.

After they were informed of their denial, the Burkes sought to appeal the decision with the department, Haun said.

Through that process, they obtained internal communications that revealed a DCF employee recommended the Burkes be approved but with conditions — that were not specified — around LGBTQ+ issues, the lawsuit says.

However, the Licensing Review Team later denied the application based on the couple's responses to questions about children who identify as LGBTQ+, the filing states.

The Burkes withdrew their appeal when they realized it would go before the same review team. They felt asking the DCF to reconsider "would be futile," the lawsuit says.

"Frankly, they feel burned," Haun said. "They feel burned by the whole process."

Haun said a federal judge could order the DCF to clear the Burke's name in their file. His clients are also seeking unspecified financial damages for lost time and the indignity they suffered, according to Haun.

"The Burke's record should be clear. It should not have this kind of black mark on it," Haun said. "They should be allowed to go forward and live their life and not feel like if we ever participate in public life, we're going to be discriminated against because of our Catholic faith."