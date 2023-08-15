Woman Slips on Prosciutto, Sues Italian Food Store in Boston for $50,000
Alice Cohen of New Hampshire alleged she suffered a 'loss of enjoyment of life'
A New Hampshire couple is suing Eataly Boston for $50,000 after the wife slipped and fell on a piece of prosciutto.
The complaint filed last week by Alice and Ronald Cohen said Alice was injured in October 2022 due to the allegedly “negligent acts” of Eataly. Alice was approaching the food sample area when she stepped on the prosciutto, which her lawyer said caused her to fall and fracture her left ankle. Cohen’s lawyer argues Eataly owed her “a duty of care … to ensure that the surface of the floors were free from unnecessary dangers.”
The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County Superior Court in Massachusetts, claims Alice suffered a “loss of enjoyment of life” after her spill, and she and her husband should be awarded the damages for their “emotional pain and suffering” and medical expenses.
Eataly, a popular Italian food store and restaurant started in 2007, has 40 locations in 12 countries. Its U.S. stores are located in such cities as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston.
Eataly did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.
