Couple Spent Christmas in Jail on Bogus Murder Charges – Now They’re Suing the Detective Who Investigated Them

A Dallas couple that spent Christmas in jail after being wrongfully accused of murder is now suing the police detective that investigated their case and later apologized for "making a mistake".

Basilio Tovar and Rubi Esparza filed a lawsuit in federal court in Dallas against Dallas Police Detective Josue Rodriguez, alleging that he violated their Fourth Amendment rights by issuing an affidavit that contained "misleading" information that led to their temporary imprisonment in December 2022, according to local news station WFAA.

Lawyers representing the couple are demanding punitive damages from Rodriguez, accusing him of being “recklessly or callously indifferent” to the couple’s rights.

Tovar and Esparza were arrested on December 19 after being accused of murdering 29-year-old Xavier Ramon Hernandez-Hankins, who was dating Tovar’s sister.

Authorities later discovered that the couple didn’t kill him and arrested the actual suspect, 47-year-old Bernardino Delgado, several weeks later.

The Dallas police department said in a statement that detectives “had probable cause the suspects were involved in the murder,” according to WFAA.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined they did not commit the crime,” the statement read. “We can confirm the paperwork has been filed for the charges to be dropped.”

Tovar told WFAA that Rodriguez called him in January to apologize for “making a mistake.”

“Nobody should go through this,” Esparza said. “Police should really do a better job.”

The murder allegations against the couple came after Hernandez-Hankins was fatally shot on November 5, 2022 after meeting with the couple and Tovar’s sister at a bar. Later that night, a call was made from a place near the bar reporting that Hernandez-Hankins was killed, according to a warrant.

Moments before his death, the 29-year-old left the bar on foot after being upset, according to Tovar’s sister, but the warrant doesn’t mention why he was upset.

Tovar’s cousin, who was there that night at the bar and works at attorney Chris Mulder’s law firm, told Mulder about the shooting. In response, he instructed her to wait for the police to contact her for a statement, but neither she nor the couple were contacted for statements.

Additionally, video surveillance showed a black Silverado pulling up next to the victim and then quickly driving off, according to the warrant. The couple also drove a black Silverado but the rims on their truck are different from that of the suspect’s vehicle, according to Mulder.

"When I saw the probable cause affidavit, the warrant of arrest, then that really upset me,” Mulder said, according to WFAA. “It basically says, ‘Y'all have a black pickup truck, and a black pickup truck was seen near the offense, time and date. That's it.’”

Still, police detained Tovar and Esparza at the Dallas county jail after the detective interrogated them at the homicide unit.

“I was crying. I kept thinking about my kids, my husband, and I'm like murder like, this is crazy,” Esparza said, recalling her arrest.

The couple alleged that Rodriguez tried to turn them against each other when they were brought to the homicide unit.

“He said, ‘Well your wife already told me. You might as well go ahead and tell me why you did it,” Tovar said. “[I said,] I know my wife didn't tell you nothing because there's nothing to tell.”

The detective reportedly accused Esparza of lying and urged her to think about her kids.

“Once I got the hang that he was trying to put something on me and my husband, I said, 'No. If I’m a suspect. I need an attorney,’” Esparza said. “So he got upset and he gave me his card and said, ‘Call me if your story changes.’”

Police cruiser. Daniel Allan/Getty Images

Mulder said he began receiving tips about the identity of the actual suspect, and took the new information to the police station on December 22, but the detective had already been on vacation at the time, while the couple were locked up.

“When they finally looked at it, it was convincing enough where they cut these folks loose within a day,” Mulder said. The couple had nearly spent 10 days in jail by the time they were released.

Despite walking out free without murder charges, being locked up has cost Esparza her accounting job. Police also searched their house and seized their truck and their phones— which they haven’t gotten back yet.