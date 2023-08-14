Couple Spared Jail Time, Keeps Pack of Dogs After Husky Kills Their Newborn

A British couple whose infant daughter was mauled to death by one of their 19 dogs will not be going to jail for keeping a "dangerously out of control" dog, according to reports.

The Independent and BBC News covered the suspended sentences doled out Monday to Vince King, 55, and Kare Alcock, 41. They are the parents of Kyra King, who was 3 months old when a Siberian Husky named Blizzard ended her life.

Blizzard was one of 19 dogs kept by the couple and trained to pull dog sleds in competitions. Blizzard will be euthanized now that the court proceedings have concluded. King and Alcock are still allowed to keep and breed dogs, according to the reports.

The fatal mauling happened in Lincolnshire. The dogs were in the couple's van after exercising in the woods. Blizzard, one of the dogs there, hopped out of an open door and attacked the child sleeping in a stroller.

Both parents tried to save their daughter but were unable to. She died at the scene.

Karen Alcock with some of her dogs Facebook

King and Alcock admitted the dog was dangerous and out of control.

The judge empathized with what the couple endured as the sentences were handed down.

"I have no doubt both of you wish every day you could wind the clock back," Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said, according to BBC.

King received a 10-month sentence, suspended for two years. He must also complete 100 hours of volunteer work. Alcock was sentenced to eight months under a two-year suspension and ordered to do 80 hours of volunteer work.

"Dog ownership is a privilege and for many a pleasure, but it comes with a heavy burden under the Dangerous Dogs Act," said Sjolin Knight. "[Blizzard] did an awful thing which neither of you expected and will weigh heavily upon you for the rest of your lives."