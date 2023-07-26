Couple Finds ‘One in a Million’ Pearl in Clam Dinner, Boyfriend Uses it To Propose

A Rhode Island man proposed to his longtime girlfriend with the pearl she almost swallowed while the couple was on a date.
Sandy Sikorski and Ken Steinkamp, regulars at The Bridge Restaurant and Raw Bar in Westerly, R.I., put in their typical order of clams in December 2022, according to WJAR-TV.
They shared the clams with Sikorski’s brother and wife.
Steinkamp explained, “There was one left, I said, 'Ok, Sandy you have it. You really like these.'”
- Khloé Kardashian ‘Has Moved on’ From Jordyn Woods Drama With Tristan Thompson, Says Source (Exclusive)
- Billionaire Nantucket Property Owners Clash Over Clam Shack
- One Ring to Rule Them All: The Trading Card Worth $2.2 Million – If You Can Find It
- Nicaragua’s Deforestation on US Dinner Plates
- Trump Raised $2 Million At Post-Arraignment Dinner
“So I took it and that’s when I tasted this big round thing in my mouth,” Sikorski added. “I’m thinking, 'What the heck is this?' So, I take it and spit it down on the table, in my hand, and my sister in-law says, 'Is that a tooth?'”
The group quickly realized it was a pearl.
Sikorski and Steinkamp took the pearl to a jewelry maker.
“He said, 'Wow, you got a beauty there, it’s heavy,’ Sikorski recalled, per the outlet. “He goes, 'It’s probably one in a million - one in a million to have it perfect - usually there’s pieces of them missing and it looks like a tooth or something. It is never like a whole perfect little oval. Plus, it’s big.'"
The couple held on to the pearl and agreed they would use it for Sikorski’s engagement ring should they decide to marry.
On July 8 and after four years of dating, Steinkamp proposed.
She said yes.
Sikorski said, “It’s been going well and we’re not getting any younger, and we felt in a way that this was kind of a signal or an odd bit of synchronicity, and we said, 'This would be a great engagement ring,’ and so it is.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews