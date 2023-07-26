Couple Finds ‘One in a Million’ Pearl in Clam Dinner, Boyfriend Uses it To Propose - The Messenger
Couple Finds ‘One in a Million’ Pearl in Clam Dinner, Boyfriend Uses it To Propose

'Usually there’s pieces of them missing and it looks like a tooth or something. It is never like a whole perfect little oval'

Tristan Balagtas
The couple held on to the pearl and agreed they would use it for an engagement ring should they decide to marry.Huizeng Hu/Getty Images

A Rhode Island man proposed to his longtime girlfriend with the pearl she almost swallowed while the couple was on a date.

Sandy Sikorski and Ken Steinkamp, regulars at The Bridge Restaurant and Raw Bar in Westerly, R.I., put in their typical order of clams in December 2022, according to WJAR-TV.

They shared the clams with Sikorski’s brother and wife.

Steinkamp explained, “There was one left, I said, 'Ok, Sandy you have it. You really like these.'”

“So I took it and that’s when I tasted this big round thing in my mouth,” Sikorski added.  “I’m thinking, 'What the heck is this?' So, I take it and spit it down on the table, in my hand, and my sister in-law says, 'Is that a tooth?'”

The group quickly realized it was a pearl.

Sikorski and Steinkamp took the pearl to a jewelry maker.

“He said, 'Wow, you got a beauty there, it’s heavy,’ Sikorski recalled, per the outlet. “He goes, 'It’s probably one in a million - one in a million to have it perfect - usually there’s pieces of them missing and it looks like a tooth or something. It is never like a whole perfect little oval. Plus, it’s big.'"

The couple held on to the pearl and agreed they would use it for Sikorski’s engagement ring should they decide to marry.

On July 8 and after four years of dating, Steinkamp proposed.

She said yes.

Sikorski said, “It’s been going well and we’re not getting any younger, and we felt in a way that this was kind of a signal or an odd bit of synchronicity, and we said, 'This would be a great engagement ring,’ and so it is.”

