Couple Files Lawsuit Over Hidden Cameras at Maryland Airbnb That Captured Them Having Sex
Couple Files Lawsuit Over Hidden Cameras at Maryland Airbnb That Captured Them Having Sex

The hidden cameras were in fake smoke detectors, and spotted by plaintiff Christian Capraro, who installs smoke detectors for a living

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
An engaged couple from Texas is suing a Maryland Airbnb provider, claiming the owner and his twin brother concealed cameras within smoke detectors in their rental — and that they may have been filmed having sex in the shower.

Kayelee Gates and her fiancé, Christian Capraro, drove from Grapevine, Texas, all the way to Silver Spring, Maryland, to visit his daughter in early August of 2022. After a 23-hour drive, the couple settled into their Airbnb before heading to the bathroom for a much-needed shower.

The lawsuit — a copy of which was provided to The Messenger by the unwitting couple's attorney, John Whitney, Jr. — affirms that Gates and Capraro "were intimate while in the shared bathroom."

Afterwards, as they lay in bed getting ready to watch a movie, Capraro "noticed that it was odd that there was a smoke detector in the middle of the ceiling and another one in the corner of the room." And he should know: the civil suit notes that Capraro "installs smoke detectors professionally."

1103 Dale Drive, Silver Spring, Maryland.
A photo of the house where Kayelee Gates and Christian Capraro stayed in 2022

He stood on the bed and confirmed the fake smoke detector had a camera lens in it.

"Ms. Gates immediately began to hyperventilate and experience shock," alleges the suit. They then found a similar device installed in the bathroom, and Gates had to leave. First, the couple decided to remove one of the smoke detectors — and then booked a room in a nearby hotel.

The couple also called local authorities, who went to the Airbnb to investigate. The owner approached the police about why they were there, and when told, immediately denied having knowledge of any spy cameras in the rental. However, police did find one in a different room, being used by a different guest.

As police searched the Airbnb, the owner refused to allow officers into the bedroom where his twin brother was staying; the door was locked. "[The twin brother] eventually emerged, presumably after taking the time to destroy evidence," the suit alleges.

The cameras taken from the rooms contained no storage cards. The suit contends the cameras transmitted footage via WiFi. 

"Plaintiffs are now faced with the ongoing nightmare of knowing that they were secretly recorded at the Property, including but not limited to while being unclothed and intimate with one another, and that these recordings were viewed and likely uploaded to the internet and/or shared with other individuals without their permission," the suit argues.

The couple is seeking more than $75,000 for the stress they've already endured.

"As a direct and proximate result of [Defendants'] invasion of privacy of Plaintiffs, Plaintiffs experienced emotional distress with physical manifestations, including not limited to fear, shock, anxiety, stress, sleeplessness, embarrassment, humiliation, disgrace and loss of dignity," reads the lawsuit.

The Messenger attempted to reach the Airbnb host and his brother for comment Thursday, but was unable to.

