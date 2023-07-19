Couple Eating at Hollywood Restaurant Handed a Baby by Unknown Woman

A stranger approached a couple dining at a Hollywood restaurant early Tuesday and handed them a baby, according to KTLA.

The couple was enjoying their meal at Chris N Eddy's, a restaurant on Sunset Boulevard, just after midnight when a woman appeared, cradling an infant estimated to be about one month old.

A couple was handed a baby at Chris N Eddy's on Hollywood's Sunset Boulevard early Tuesday morning. KTLA-TV/Screenshot

She stated she was unable to care for the baby, passing it off to the stunned couple, who subsequently surrendered the infant to the Beverly Hills Police Department. The baby was transported to a local hospital and appeared to be in good health.

The incident, having occurred in its jurisdiction, has led to the Los Angeles Police Department taking over the investigation. The identities of the mother and the couple remain unknown.

California's Safe Surrender Law permits parents or guardians to confidentially relinquish their baby within 72 hours of birth. In a statement to the station, police mentioned they would investigate whether this law applies in the current case.