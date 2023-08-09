Couple Arrested While Driving With ‘WE-HIGH’ License Plate

TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
Having a unique license plate can be fun, but it was not helpful for one Missouri couple after they tried to run from the police.
Police officers attempted to pull over the couple last weekend for a violation, but the vehicle took off in response leading to a chase, as reported by KCTV.
Officers noted that the car in question had the vanity license plates “WE-HIGH.”
The couple was eventually pulled over and arrested by an officer from the Claycomo Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The pair have not been officially charged with a crime at this time.
