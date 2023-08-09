Couple Arrested While Driving With ‘WE-HIGH’ License Plate - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Couple Arrested While Driving With ‘WE-HIGH’ License Plate

The vehicle took off after police initially tried to pull it over

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An officer from the Claycomo Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office pulls over a vehicle with a vanity license plate “WE-HIGH.” The vehicle tried to evade arrest after the officer tried to pull them over earlier.Clay County Sheriff's Office/KCTV

Having a unique license plate can be fun, but it was not helpful for one Missouri couple after they tried to run from the police.

Police officers attempted to pull over the couple last weekend for a violation, but the vehicle took off in response leading to a chase, as reported by KCTV.

Officers noted that the car in question had the vanity license plates “WE-HIGH.”

The couple was eventually pulled over and arrested by an officer from the Claycomo Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The pair have not been officially charged with a crime at this time.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.