Couple Arrested After Allegedly Being Discovered Passed Out in Hot Car With 3-Year-Old Who Had ‘Blood Red’ Face Due to Heat
Megan Sanders, 27, and William Gross, 32, have been charged with wanton endangerment, criminal abuse, and endangering the welfare of a minor
Authorities arrested a couple accused of passing out in a Kentucky Walmart parking lot with a “blood red” faced toddler in the back seat of a hot car.
Jail records indicate Megan Sanders, 27, and William Gross, 32, have been charged with wanton endangerment, criminal abuse, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Additionally, Sanders was also accused of driving on DUI suspended license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
On Friday, a witness who called police to a Berea, Kentucky Walmart stated a couple was passed out in their vehicle in the parking lot with their toddler in the back.
The car hit a pole and was still in reverse when officers arrived, police said, noting the temperature that day was 81 degrees and the car windows rolled up halfway, causing the 3-year-old child’s face to appear “blood red,” WKYT-TV reported.
Officers were able to wake Sanders, but were forced to administer Narcan to Gross, per authorities.
- Florida Toddler Killed in Hot Car After Party Marks Fifth in State This Year
- Babysitter Arrested After 10-Month-Old Girl Dies in Hot Car That Reached 133 Degrees
- Woman Arrested After 2 Puppies Found Dead in Hot Car, 7 More Rescued in Las Vegas
- Children Trapped in Hot Car in Nevada Desert Were ‘Naked,’ Suffering ‘Heat-Related Illness’: Police
- Police Dog Kantor Dies After Being Left in Hot Cop Car
- 10-Month-Old Dies in Hot Car in Florida After She Apparently Was Left Behind Accidentally
The toddler was removed from the car and placed in an air-conditioned police cruiser.
Police said the couple allegedly admitted to using heroin at the time of their arrests.
It’s unclear if the pair entered pleas to the charges.
- A ‘Seemingly Intoxicated Male’ Arrested for Slapping Trooper in the Face Behind a Liquor Store: ReportNews
- Former Alabama Deputy Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman He Warned to ‘Come Back and Find Her’ if She Spoke of Crime: FedsNews
- UNC Shooting: Chapel Hill Given the All Clear After Faculty Member Reportedly KilledNews
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Shooting Suspect Arrested: At Least 1 Dead After 3-Hour Campus LockdownNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews
- Tropical Storm Idalia Shutters Florida AirportsBusiness
- Mailman Rescues Kitten, Wins $717K in the Lottery on Same DayNews
- Connections Word Game Joins Wordle And Spelling Bee on The NYT Games AppTech
- School Principal, Another Family Displaced After New Jersey Man Accused of Setting Fires Was Looking for Those Who Were ‘Cyber-Attacking’ Him: PoliceNews