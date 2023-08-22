Couple Arrested After Allegedly Being Discovered Passed Out in Hot Car With 3-Year-Old Who Had ‘Blood Red’ Face Due to Heat - The Messenger
Couple Arrested After Allegedly Being Discovered Passed Out in Hot Car With 3-Year-Old Who Had ‘Blood Red’ Face Due to Heat

Megan Sanders, 27, and William Gross, 32, have been charged with wanton endangerment, criminal abuse, and endangering the welfare of a minor

Tristan Balagtas
Authorities arrested a couple accused of passing out in a Kentucky Walmart parking lot with a “blood red” faced toddler in the back seat of a hot car.

Jail records indicate Megan Sanders, 27, and William Gross, 32, have been charged with wanton endangerment, criminal abuse, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Additionally, Sanders was also accused of driving on DUI suspended license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

On Friday, a witness who called police to a Berea, Kentucky Walmart stated a couple was passed out in their vehicle in the parking lot with their toddler in the back. 

The car hit a pole and was still in reverse when officers arrived, police said, noting the temperature that day was 81 degrees and the car windows rolled up halfway, causing the 3-year-old child’s face to appear “blood red,” WKYT-TV reported.

On Friday, a witness who called police to a Berea, Kentucky Walmart stated a couple was passed out in their vehicle in the parking lot with their toddler in the back.

Officers were able to wake Sanders, but were forced to administer Narcan to Gross, per authorities.

The toddler was removed from the car and placed in an air-conditioned police cruiser.

Police said the couple allegedly admitted to using heroin at the time of their arrests.

It’s unclear if the pair entered pleas to the charges.

