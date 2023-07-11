Country Music Star Randy Travis’ Stagehand Shot Dead By Wife After Being Accused of Cheating
Thomas Roberts died from a single gunshot wound to the chest
Country music star Randy Travis is mourning the loss of his longtime lighting director, who was shot to death Sunday night by his wife
Travis took to social media late Monday to post a tribute to his 68-year-old friend, Thomas Roberts, calling him "one of the very best stage lighting technicians in the business."
Metropolitan Nashville Police responded to Roberts' East Nashville home on Sunday just after 8 p.m. Officers were met by Christine Ann Roberts, 72, soon after arriving.
She allegedly told police "she shot her husband because he had cheated on her," a statement from police explains. "A pistol was recovered."
The wife has been charged with criminal homicide for fatally shooting Roberts, who was found dead on the front porch of the residence with a single gunshot wound to the chest.
She is being held on $100,000 bond.
"Thom not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage; but, he had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul," Travis wrote in his tribute. "Always willing, with a 'can do' and 'happy to do it' attitude. He was a gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart.
"One would search a lifetime to find a kinder, gentler spirit," Travis added. "Thom was my friend and I loved him dearly."
Roberts has yet to plead to the charges she faces, and it was unclear if she had an attorney Tuesday morning.
