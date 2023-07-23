Country Club Deck Collapses Injuring Dozens at Montana Golf Outing  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Country Club Deck Collapses Injuring Dozens at Montana Golf Outing 

A witness said many people got injuries to the head and legs

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Multiple people were injured after a patio of a country club in Montana collapsed Saturday night, officials said. 

Officers with the Billings Police Department responded to the Briarwood Country Club on Saturday night around 8 p.m., according to a police statement posted to Facebook. There were no reported fatalities, but 25 people were transported to the hospital and eight were treated for injuries on-site. 

At the time of the collapse, the club had been host to about 250 people who were present for a tournament, NBC affiliate KULR reported.

Lieutenant Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department said in the statement that an unknown number of others might have also sustained injuries in the collapse but walked away from the scene before first responders could arrive. 

Read More
Police cruiser light
Emergency lights on a police carOliver Helbig/Getty Images

An unnamed witness told MTN News that many people got head and leg injuries.

“We are thankful for all of the responders working on these units, those that were called in to respond with the additional units, and the hospital staff at both hospitals,” Lennick said. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.