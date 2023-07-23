Country Club Deck Collapses Injuring Dozens at Montana Golf Outing
A witness said many people got injuries to the head and legs
Multiple people were injured after a patio of a country club in Montana collapsed Saturday night, officials said.
Officers with the Billings Police Department responded to the Briarwood Country Club on Saturday night around 8 p.m., according to a police statement posted to Facebook. There were no reported fatalities, but 25 people were transported to the hospital and eight were treated for injuries on-site.
At the time of the collapse, the club had been host to about 250 people who were present for a tournament, NBC affiliate KULR reported.
Lieutenant Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department said in the statement that an unknown number of others might have also sustained injuries in the collapse but walked away from the scene before first responders could arrive.
An unnamed witness told MTN News that many people got head and leg injuries.
“We are thankful for all of the responders working on these units, those that were called in to respond with the additional units, and the hospital staff at both hospitals,” Lennick said.
