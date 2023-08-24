Countdown to a Fireball: How Yevgeny Prigozhin Went Too Far

Yevgeny Prigozhin courted death as an underworld figure, mercenary leader and rival to Russia’s defense establishment, but his fate was sealed when he took on his former patron, President Vladimir Putin. Here’s a timeline of two dramatic months that led to his fatal plane crash Wednesday night.

June 14: Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group mercenary army, says his troops refuse to be absorbed into Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s chain of command.

"None of Wagner's fighters is ready to go down the path of shame again," he says, referring to mismanagement of the Ukraine war. Prigozhin has been attacking the defense establishment in increasingly profane terms, but President Vladimir Putin sides with Shoigu: Wagner - a violent, successful cash cow - will lose its independence.

June 23-24: In a shocking show of defiance, battle-hardened Wagner troops occupy the southern Russian city of Rostov without resistance, surrounding the local military base, and begin a speedy march on Moscow–shooting down seven military aircraft on the way. A Wagner-aligned Telegram channel says Russia will “soon have a new president.”

TOPSHOT – Members of Wagner group looks from a military vehicle in Rostov-on-Don late on June 24, 2023. Rebel mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who sent his fighters to topple the military leaders in Moscow will leave for Belarus and a criminal case against him will be dropped as part of a deal to avoid “bloodshed,” […]

"They betrayed the motherland, and they will pay the price,” a grave and furious Putin tells the nation.

As the world watches, Wagner troops stop 125 miles outside the Moscow region after a truce arranged by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Putin ally. Prigozhin and Wagner agree to relocate to Belarus in exchange for amnesty. Prigozhin is seen leaving Rostov with his troops to the cheers of local residents.

June 25: Gen. Sergei Surovikin – nicknamed “General Armageddon” – Russia’s #2 military officer, is arrested and interrogated. Surovikin had recorded a message demanding Wagner call off the mutiny, but U.S. officials say he had advance knowledge of the uprising. The general hasn’t been seen since.

In this picture taken in 2021, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, then commander of Russia's Aerospace Forces, attends a meeting with President Vladimir Putin and other top military officials in Sochi. MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

June 26: In a defiant audio message, Prigozhin says Wagner’s streak towards Moscow was “a master class” on how the Russian army could have conquered Kyiv.

June 27: Lukashenko suggests that Prigozhin has landed in Belarus. Putin pays tribute to troops who resisted Wagner’s rebellion.

June 29: Putin meets with Prigozhin and more than 30 Wagner commanders, and encourages them to join the Russian army. "Wagner doesn't exist," Putin says.

July 6: Lukashenko says Prigozhin has left his supposed exile and is back in Russia as a “free” man. The FSB intelligence service raids Prigozhin’s palace, finding guns, gold bars—and a cupboard full of wigs. Leaked images show Prigozhin in a variety of bearded disguises as the Kremlin works to savage his reputation.

A leaked image of Yevgeny Prigozhin in disguise, released after a Russian security service raid on the Wagner leader's mansion.

July 19: The warlord appears in a new video welcoming his fighters to a base in Belarus. He calls the war in Ukraine a “disgrace.”

July 27: Prigozhin is back in Russia, spotted on the sidelines of a Russia-Africa summit that Putin is hosting in St. Petersburg. Wagner serves as the de facto military of the Central African Republic, where it’s involved in gold mining and coffee exports.

Yevgeny Prigozhin with an African delegate at a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. Dimitri Sytyi/Facebook

July 29: The Wagner leader praises a military coup in U.S. ally Niger in western Africa. Coup leaders later make contact with Wagner in neighboring Mali, where Prigozhin’s forces are active.

August 18: The missing Gen. Surovikin is officially fired from his post as head of Russia’s aerospace forces in a secret decree, local reports say.

August 19: Putin makes a rare visit to his southern military district headquarters in Rostov, 100 miles from the front line—the very base that Prigozhin had surrounded on June 23.

August 21: Prigozhin surfaces in Mali. "We are making Russia even greater on all continents! And Africa even more free,” he says in a video.

Yevgeny Prigozhin in Mali. Yaroslav Trofimov/X

August 23: The End. Exactly two months after he rose up against Putin, Prigozhin and his second-in-command, the neo-Nazi war hero Dmitry “Wagner” Utkin, are lost along with eight others when their plane crashes in a fireball outside Moscow. Blame falls immediately on Putin, who hasn't commented.

Portraits of Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) and his second-in-command Dmitry Utkin (R), a shadowy figure who managed Wagner's operations and allegedly served in Russian military intelligence, are seen at the makeshift memorial in front of the PMC Wagner office in Novosibirsk, on August 24. Vladimir Nikolayev/AFP via Getty Images

August 24: Putin issues his first statement about the plane crash, offering condolences to the families of Prigozhin and the others on board the plane. He describes Prigozhin as having a "complicated fate," and someone who made "serious mistakes."

In an undated video released by Grey Zone, a Wagner Telegram channel, Utkin tells his boss: "Death is not the end, it's just the beginning of something else. "

“We will all go to Hell,” Prigozhin replies, “but in Hell we will be the best.”