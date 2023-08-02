Costco Korea Under Fire for Criticizing Employee for Dying of Heatstroke

The country manager for Costco Wholesale in South Korea is being criticized by the family of an employee who recently died from heatstroke after collapsing in the store parking lot in June.

Costco Wholesale Korea Country Manager Cho Min-soo is accused of suggesting that 29-year-old Kim Dong-ho hid a chronic disease from his employers, according to The Korea Times.

Kim’s father reportedly claims Cho and other Costco employees suggested that at his son’s funeral. The bereaved father took the suggestion as proof Costco is attempting to avoid responsibility in the case of his son’s death, the outlet reports.

A medical certificate shows that Kim died of a "pulmonary embolism caused by excessive dehydration as a result of intense heat," according to the report. Additionally, no diseases were found during the physical Kim underwent before he began working.

Kim was working at Costco’s Hanam branch in Gyeonggi Province when he died. A union of Costco Korea workers, along with Kim's family, said that the worker was moving over 200 shopping carts an hour for his job and usually walked around 16 miles a day during work hours. Kim allegedly often did this outside labor "in significant heat" according to The Korea Times.

South Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labor is investigating the case of Kim’s death, The Korea Times reports. In South Korea, employers can reportedly be held liable for an employee's death if a company has not taken sufficient safety precautions, with a company’s chief manager even possibly facing prison time for the offense.

"The management should take responsibility for the accident, compensate the bereaved family and improve the working conditions by signing a collective agreement with the union," a Costco Korea union member reportedly told the chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, Rep. Lee Jae-myung, when he visited the store on July 11, after Kim’s death.

The Korea Times reports that Costco is "remaining silent on this issue" and has yet to make an apology.

Costco has reportedly hired South Korea’s largest law firm to represent it in the Ministry of Employment and Labor’s investigation.